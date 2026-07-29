House of Rose Professional® Announces Expansion of 2026 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®

This year's flagship summit to include leaders from Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and ANZ gathering in Singapore on 12 October 2026.

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional® today announced that the 2026 World Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®, taking place on 12 October 2026 in Singapore, will welcome an exceptional international community of business leaders from Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and ANZ, marking the event's continued evolution into a truly global leadership gathering. The expansion further strengthens Singapore's position as the global home of House of Rose Professional®'s flagship leadership summit.

Speakers for the 2026 World edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky, Oct 12, 2026, Singapore.

Bringing together CEOs, Board Directors, Presidents, C-suite executives and future leaders, the World Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is House of Rose Professional®'s flagship global summit, advancing women into the Boardroom, C-suite and CEO Office while equipping all high-performance leaders with the ideas, relationships and inspiration to build better leadership, better business and a better world.

The summit is supported by many of the region's leading business organisations, including the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), AmCham Singapore, BritCham Singapore, EuroCham Singapore, SwissCham Singapore, the Central & Eastern European Chamber of Commerce (CEEC), the EU-ASEAN Business Council, the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Singapore, the French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and other distinguished industry partners.

"Leadership has never been more interconnected than it is today. The challenges we face—and the opportunities we have to create lasting impact—demand that leaders learn from one another across industries, cultures and continents. Expanding the World Edition reflects that reality and strengthens our mission of building better leadership, better business and a better world," said Anthony A. Rose, Chairman & CEO, House of Rose Professional®.

The expansion is underpinned by growing evidence that organisations with stronger gender-balanced leadership consistently outperform their peers. Findings from the 2026 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in Leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) demonstrate a clear relationship between inclusive leadership and business performance.

Highlights from the 2026 BTC 101 Global Index include:

73% of Index companies reported year-over-year revenue growth, compared with 60% of non-Index companies.

52% reported year-over-year profit growth, compared with 47% of non-Index companies.

Among the bottom 100 non-Index companies, only 48% reported revenue growth and 44% reported profit growth.

Now in its 12th annual World Edition and 43rd international edition since its launch in 2015, Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® continues to reflect the increasingly global nature of leadership, talent and business.

Under the theme "Lead Beyond Limits: Courage. Growth. Impact. Together.", the summit will feature world-class keynote speakers, executive panels, leadership masterclasses, House of Rose Professional®'s renowned Speed Mentoring Programme and exceptional networking opportunities. Participants will also celebrate the 2026 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® Most Inspirational Women in Leadership, the 2026 Global Male Champions for Gender Equality, and the 2026 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in Leadership, recognising leaders and organisations helping build more inclusive, high-performing businesses around the world.

Following the Singapore World Edition, Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® will continue its international leadership series with the Europe & UK meeting in London on 6 November 2026, followed by additional leadership gatherings across key global markets throughout 2027.

DFI Retail Group is the leading Platinum leadership partner for the 2026 World Edition.

"A majority of our customers are female. We are a leading Asian retailer delivering quality, value and exceptional service through leading brands, a compelling retail experience and a commitment to sustainability. We are focused on helping our customers make the most of every dollar they spend with us. Unleashing a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to this mission. We benefit from sharing our leadership best practices and also learning from the best practices of other great companies participating at Break the ceiling touch the sky," said Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group.

Billie Tan, President, International Sales & Solutions, APAC & EMEA, UPS. And a nominee for the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Asia's Most Inspirational women in leadership cohort shared, "I'm truly honoured to be included among such an inspiring group of leaders, and I deeply appreciate the work House of Rose Professional is doing to advance women into the C-suite and beyond. I look forward to celebrating with the cohort in October and to being part of the conversations at the summit,"

Special World Edition registration offers are available at:

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/world-edition-2026/

Business organisations interested in becoming a Global Leadership Partner are invited to contact [email protected] for partnership opportunities.

About House of Rose Professional®

House of Rose Professional® is a global leadership company building the world's leading ecosystem advancing women into the Boardroom, C-suite and CEO Office through Talent, Training and Transformation.

Through Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®, CEOSource®, BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®, House of Rose Professional® has enabled the success of more than 70,000 leaders across over several hundred organisations globally, helping organisations identify, develop and advance exceptional leadership.

The company's purpose is to build better leadership, better business and a better world.

Media Contact

Anthony A. Rose

Chairman & CEO

House of Rose Professional®

[email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional