How does China ensure the Yellow River benefits the people?

China's top leaders on Monday reiterated the importance of ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin at this year's first meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

It was noted at the meeting that special attention will be paid to balance the relationship between water, population, food and energy, and promote a comprehensive green transformation of the development model.

The Yellow River, known as China's "mother river" and the cradle of Chinese civilization, supplies water to 12 percent of China's population and irrigates 17 percent of the country's arable land. However, the Yellow River used to suffer from frequent dike breaks and course changes throughout its history.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China, unremitting efforts have been made not only to harness the Yellow River, but also to promote ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

How does China manage to make such a river benefit its people? Here are some answers.

1. Establishing a Sustainable Flood Control System for the Yellow River

The nation has successfully mitigated 12 major floods in the lower reaches of the Yellow River, each exceeding 10,000 cubic meters per second. This achievement is attributed to a combination of engineering systems, non-engineering flood prevention measures, and the collaborative efforts of people along the river. Consequently, the historical pattern of frequent breaches and course alterations in the lower reaches has been fundamentally transformed.

2. Comprehensive Flood Control Engineering: Upstream Retention and Downstream Drainage

A flood control engineering system has been developed, characterized by "upstream retention, downstream drainage, and lateral diversion on both banks." This system incorporates water conservancy multipurpose projects, such as Sanmenxia and Xiaolangdi, standardized downstream levees, and flood retention areas at Dongping Lake and Beijin Dike.

3. Reinforcing Downstream Flood Control Infrastructure

The completion of a 1,371-kilometer standardized embankment system in the lower reaches of the Yellow River has significantly enhanced flood defense capabilities, with a flood control capacity of 22,000 cubic meters per second at the Huayuankou section.

4. Environmental Transformation: From Soil Erosion to Ecological Restoration

A total area of 268,800 square kilometers of water and soil erosion and 544,900 square kilometers of forest and grassland vegetation have been treated. Both area and intensity of soil and water erosion are "double decreased", and water and wind erosion are "double reduced" as well.

5. Ecosystem Revitalization

Ecological water replenishment initiatives in areas such as the Yellow River Delta and Ulansuhai Nur have significantly contributed to the restoration of the Yellow River's ecosystem. The bird species count in the Yellow River Delta has doubled from 187 in 1992 to 373 at present, rejuvenating this vital ecological zone.

6. Ecological Restoration and Water Management

Local authorities have carried out a special campaign to regulate illegal riverside occupation, mining, heap and construction, and more than 82,000 cases have been addressed along the shoreline of the Yellow River since 2019, effectively maintaining the order of water affairs.

7. Sustainable Water Regulation

Since 1999, the implementation of unified water flow management and scheduling in the Yellow River's main stream has ensured continuous flow for 25 consecutive years through a multifaceted approach incorporating administrative, engineering, technical, economic, and legal measures.

8. Advancements in Hydrological Monitoring

With intensified application of new technologies and equipment, hydrological monitoring capabilities continue to improve. Meanwhile, with more hydrological stations and survey bases upgraded, the establishment of a modern rainwater monitoring and forecasting system has been accelerated.

9. Diversion of the Yellow River Water Supply

The construction of approximately 54,000 water storage, diversion, and pumping projects has ensured water security for 120 million mu of farmland, over 60 large and medium-sized cities, 340 counties (county-level cities/banners), and numerous energy bases across Shanxi, Shaanxi, Ningxia and Inner Mongolia. Despite accounting for only 2% of China's river runoff, the Yellow River supports 12% of the national population and 15% of agricultural water demand.

