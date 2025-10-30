How Genetron Showcased Test and Measurement Solutions Across Southeast Asia in 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetron Corp, a regional provider of electrical and electronics test and measurement solutions, concluded a year of active participation across leading engineering events in 2025. Through these engagements, the company strengthened its mission to raise technical awareness and promote practical understanding of testing technologies among engineers and researchers across the region.

Genetron's Strategic Participation Across Southeast Asia

Genetron showcased its Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) applications for Battery Management Systems and Microgrids at 4IR Forum 2025 in Bangkok, supporting Thailand’s Industry 4.0 initiative.

In 2025, Genetron attended several key industry events in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, ranging from international conferences and technical symposiums to university-led hackathons and specialised forums. Each platform was carefully selected for its technical depth and relevance to the region's engineering community.

At these events, the company sponsored manned booths featuring a wide range of test and measurement equipment , including oscilloscopes, protocol analysers, programmable power supplies, and electromagnetic measurement solutions. A major point of interest was the introduction of optically isolated probes, which drew attention from engineers and researchers working with wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

Rather than static product displays, the booths served as interactive learning environments where visitors could engage in real-world demonstrations, ask technical questions, and explore how measurement precision supports innovation in research and design.

PEDS Penang 2025: A Platform for Regional Engagement

Among the events Genetron participated in, PEDS Penang 2025 stood out as a highlight for both audience engagement and technical relevance. With its focus on power electronics and drive systems, the conference aligned with Genetron's core expertise in testing and validation for advanced energy and mobility applications.

At the event, Genetron showcased complex test systems designed for EV and EVSE charging validation, alongside other high-performance solutions that address the challenges of modern power electronics design. These demonstrations illustrated how engineers can apply precise test and measurement equipment to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and safety in next-generation energy systems.

Additionally, PEDS attracted a technically proficient audience from across Southeast Asia, representing both academia and industry. This reinforced the company's role not only as a distributor but also as a technical collaborator offering practical guidance and application insights.

Empowering Engineers Through Expertise and Application

According to Mr John Ong Moh Taur, the Managing Director of Genetron Corp, the overarching theme behind Genetron's 2025 participation can be summarised as "Better tools make better engineers." Beyond distribution, Genetron's focus is on delivering tangible value through technical expertise, hands-on applications support, and cross-brand integration guidance. This approach enables engineers to make the most of advanced electrical and electronics test and measurement equipment, strengthening their capability and confidence.

"Our role goes beyond supplying instruments," said Mr Ong. "We aim to equip engineers not just with the equipment they need, but also with the knowledge and support they need to apply these tools effectively in solving real-world challenges."

Genetron's engagements across SEA reflect its broader mission to empower engineers and elevate technical expertise across the electronics sector. By combining education, demonstration, and collaboration, the company continues to strengthen its regional presence and reinforce its position as a technically driven, value-adding distributor.

Genetron's Observations: Emerging Trends and Industry Insights

Participating in these regional events also gave Genetron valuable insight into the emerging trends shaping the test and measurement landscape across Southeast Asia:

Growth in electric mobility and renewable energy is driving demand for robust, high-accuracy testing solutions.

Wider adoption of WBG semiconductors has created a need for advanced probes and isolation systems capable of handling higher voltages and faster switching speeds.

Digitalisation and remote testing are becoming standard, with engineers seeking connected, field-friendly tools that enable data monitoring and automation.

Practical application support is increasingly valued, as engineers rely on local technical partners who can guide setup, integration, and data interpretation.

These developments reflect a maturing engineering ecosystem—one that increasingly looks beyond purchasing equipment to seek comprehensive, application-driven test and measurement solutions.

What Lies Ahead for Genetron

Looking ahead to 2026, Genetron's participation strategy will continue to be guided by the insights gained from its engagements this year. The company remains committed to participating in focused, invitation-based events that align with its technical strengths and regional priorities. Each platform will be carefully selected to ensure that every engagement delivers tangible value to partners, customers, and the wider engineering community.

Beyond event participation, several discussions initiated during 2025 are expected to progress into meaningful collaborations. These potential partnerships underscore Genetron's ongoing efforts to expand its network, share technical expertise, and strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia's evolving electronics ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.genetroncorp.com .

About Genetron Singapore

Genetron is a leading provider of test and measurement equipment in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Its product range includes oscilloscopes , protocol analysers, power supplies, electronic loads , and electromagnetic measurement solutions. With a strong emphasis on responsive pre- and post-sales technical support, Genetron partners with engineers and organisations to deliver reliable, data-driven testing solutions that enhance precision, performance, and innovation across industries.

