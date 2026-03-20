Exclusive Asian Games Broadcast for Eight Consecutive Years

Launching Brand-New KOL Variety Show "I Want to Be a YouTuber" and "I Want to Be an Anchor"

Partnering with International Records Labels to Create Groundbreaking Entertainment Experiences

Jiro Lee and Aiyana Lo Join Brian Siswojo and An Extraordinary Lineup of Hosts and Guests to Promote New Programs

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HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the free‑to‑air television channel under i‑CABLE Communications Limited (Stock Code: 1097), HOY rooted in Hong Kong with a global perspective, delivering smart, creative and entertaining content. At Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FilmArt) this afternoon, HOY unveiled its 2026 program lineup through a spanning News & Finance, Sports, Music & Entertainment, and Lifestyle Variety preview.

HOY Unveils a Powerhouse Line-up of Talent for its Bold New Chapter

50+ A-list guests across Entertainment, Sports, News, and Culinary Sectors

Alongside Jiro Lee and Aiyana Lo, HOY gathered over 50 all‑star casts including Brian Siswojo, Edward Ma, Phil Lam, Kiri T. and Jason Chan to unveil its new program slate. The event also marked the return of Kenneth Chan and Stephen Chan as hosts of upcoming shows "I Want to Be an Anchor" and "Stephen's Tour", while a first look at HOY's 2026 flagship variety programs was revealed through exclusive trailers.

Ms. Ivy Wong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of i‑CABLE Communications Limited said, "Starting from today, HOY will transform to HOY Media Network, an all-rounded media network rooted in Hong Kong and reaching to the international stage. True to its name, HOY is here to broaden perspectives and open new horizons for audiences. At the same time, we are committed to taking our original creations and Hong Kong stories beyond borders, discovering opportunities over the world. Anchored in four key pillars, from News & Finance, Sports, Music & Entertainment, to Lifestyle Variety, HOY Media Network will collaborate with various partners to unveil a refreshed content lineup starting in mid‑May, and connecting with Global Chinese communities."

Ivy added, "Grounded in Hong Kong culture, HOY Media Network takes Hong Kong stories beyond borders, maximising their impact through both online and offline platforms. By breaking away from traditional broadcasting frameworks and aligning with the Greater Bay Area development strategy, we are open to invites like‑minded partners across industries and regions to co‑create impactful content, programmes that target various demographics and unlock limitless creative opportunities."

Full‑Scale Upgrade Across Four Key Content Pillars in 2026:

In‑Depth News and Financial Analysis: With i‑CABLE's trusted news network, HOY will deliver more analytical and in‑depth content this year. A dedicated Hong Kong IPO special series will take a deeper dive into the financial markets; while flagship news program "On the Frontline" will mark its 1,000th episode milestone, and remained firmly rooted in Hong Kong and focused on the city's most talked‑about topics.

Exclusive Sports Broadcast: Leveraging HOY's strong media network, HOY will be streaming more than 1,000 local and international football, basketball and sporting events across its online and offline platforms. i‑CABLE Communications has also secured the Hong Kong exclusive official broadcast rights for the "20th Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026" for 8th consecutive years. With its integrated platforms, HOY will deliver thousands of hours of Asian Games streaming, offering multi‑angle access to the thrilling moments of Hong Kong and national athletes, as well as exclusively broadcast the Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards, providing comprehensive coverage of the local sports scene—from live competitions to the awards ceremony.

Premium Cross‑Regional Music Entertainment: In partnership with key sports organisation, HOY is creating a pop music space spanning over 10,000 sq. feet, bringing plentiful opportunities for young talents, and nurturing emerging local artists and local music presence. Hosted by renowned producer Keith Chan, "Canto Song for Everyone" brings together local starred musicians including Phil Lam, Kiri T., Gigi Cheung, Feanna Wong and Cath Wong, who will team up with cross‑regional artists for special duet performances. In collaboration with leading record labels, the programme aims to take Cantopop onto the international stage.

All‑Round Trend‑Driven Variety Line‑up: Despite the return of flagship programs such as "The Undercover Tour 6.0" and "Theme Cook", HOY will roll out a series of lifestyle‑driven content tailored to audiences of all ages. Designed for younger viewers, "I Want to Be A YouTuber" takes audiences into the digital world of creative content creation. New programs "The Ninth Fortune Guestroom" and "Drink Across Asia" celebrates stylish and quality living. Staying ahead of trends, HOY will also spotlight popular themes such as travel and wellness through curated titles including "Stephen's Tour", "Railway Traveller 5", "Health Concern Group" and "Sports Concern Group", delivering content that resonates with Chinese audiences across generations.

New Chapter of HOY: Classic Continuity × Innovative Evolution

At FilmArt 2026, i‑CABLE unveiled a neon‑inspired exhibition zone that captures Hong Kong's vibrant cultural identity, bringing HOY's upgraded key pillars from the lens into real life as one of the most popular photo-taking spots at FilmArt 2026. The News Zone recreated an anchor desk on site to deliver an immersive broadcast experience; the Music Zone celebrates the timeless appeal of classic Cantopop; the Sports Zone builds momentum ahead of the Asian Games; and the Variety Zone featured a dedicated "Program Wall," offering a first look at the year's major highlights.

Powered by deep global expertise in digital media and marketing, HOY is shaping the future of content through bold collaborations with international, regional and local partners. By curating programs tailored to middle‑class audiences and trend‑driven younger viewers, HOY aims to unlock the full potential of the Hong Kong market and continue to "open" new possibilities through high‑quality, compelling content.

SOURCE i‑CABLE Communications Limited