Hoymiles Microinverters Certified with BEE Rating, Setting a New Benchmark for Solar Efficiency in India

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a world-leading smart solar and storage solution provider, announced that its flagship microinverters have officially received the BEE Certificate from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India. This certification, the highest possible energy efficiency grade in the country, underscores Hoymiles' commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable, and reliable solar technology to the Indian market.

Hoymiles Microinverters Certified with BEE Rating

The BEE certification is a rigorous mandatory scheme designed to help consumers make informed choices by identifying the most energy-efficient products. Achieving the rating confirms that Hoymiles microinverters operate at peak efficiency levels (exceeding 95.6% overall efficiency and 99.8% static MPPT efficiency), significantly reducing energy loss and maximizing solar yield for Indian homeowners and businesses.

Technical Excellence Behind the Certificate

According to the official BEE authorization, the certified Hoymiles units demonstrated exceptional technical performance:

Static MPPT Efficiency: 99.81%

99.81% Overall Efficiency (STC): 95.64%

95.64% Build Quality: Designed for long-term performance with robust thermal management and advanced safety features.

Unlocking Greater Value for the Indian Market

As India pushes toward its ambitious renewable energy targets, energy efficiency has become a critical pillar of grid stability. The BEE certification provides several key advantages:

Maximum ROI: Higher efficiency translates directly into more electricity generated per solar panel, shortening the payback period for investors.

Higher efficiency translates directly into more electricity generated per solar panel, shortening the payback period for investors. Superior Reliability: Tested under stringent conditions, Hoymiles microinverters are designed to thrive in India's diverse and challenging climates.

Tested under stringent conditions, Hoymiles microinverters are designed to thrive in India's diverse and challenging climates. Regulatory Compliance: With the BEE mandatory scheme for grid-connected solar inverters coming into full effect, Hoymiles ensures its partners and customers are future-proofed with fully compliant, top-tier technology.

This milestone builds upon Hoymiles' sustained momentum in India, following the successful conclusion of its recent StorageNext 2026 event in New Delhi. These consecutive achievements underscore the company's deep-rooted commitment to the region and its evolving role as a pivotal driver of India's renewable energy transformation.

For more information, please visit www.hoymiles.com.

SOURCE Hoymiles