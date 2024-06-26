HSG Laser Opens First Production Base in Southeast Asia, Expanding Global Capacity to 10,000 Units

BANGKOK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a leading provider of metal shaping equipment, has officially launched its all new production base in Bangkok, Thailand. The grand opening ceremony, held under the theme "Growing Global, Linking Local," marked a significant step in strengthening the company's strategic presence in the region.

With its internationalization strategy in the 2.0 phase, HSG Laser aims to deepen its foothold in the local market in Southeast Asia. The newly established HSG Thailand production base will play a pivotal role in this expansion, driving the construction of a comprehensive range of laser cutting production lines. These lines will cover various categories, including flat cutting, tube cutting, sheet cutting, 3D five-axis, and automation solutions. This will allow HSG Laser to meet the demands of global customers with its professional and affordable laser cutting equipment. The Thailand production base is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 2,000 units, contributing to the company's goal of surpassing a global total capacity of 10,000 units.

In addition to developing its production capabilities, HSG Laser is also forging partnerships with local companies to support the growth of Thailand's high-end industrial manufacturing systems. By collaborating closely with these partners, HSG Laser aims to drive local employment and stimulate economic development in the region.

Alpha Chang, the Founder and Chairman of HSG Laser, emphasized that HSG Laser's brand vision is to be a world-leading provider of metal shaping equipment and solutions, saying: "At HSG, we do more than shape metal, we shape trust. We are committed to being the most reliable partner of our global customers."

With a strong focus on research and development, HSG Laser has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry. As of May 2024, the company has installed over 25,000 units globally, earning the trust of 20,000 customers worldwide. HSG Laser's commitment to delivering exceptional quality is supported by its robust product research and development capabilities, which are internationally recognized. This commitment is further bolstered by their focus on research in Japan, widespread acceptance in Europe and the Americas, and the establishment of global manufacturing facilities.

Looking ahead, HSG Laser aims to further accelerate its internationalization strategy and become a pioneer in global intelligent manufacturing. The company is eager to collaborate with regional partners worldwide to enhance industrial development on a global scale.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of intelligent metal shaping equipment. The company is dedicated to providing metal shaping and automated production line solutions to global customers. With four major intelligent manufacturing bases and an annual production capacity exceeding 10,000 units for its main products, HSG Laser has experienced rapid growth over the past 18 years. Upholding a customer-centric approach driven by quality and service, HSG Laser has expanded its business operations to cover over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

For more information about HSG Laser and its products, please visit www.hsglaser.com

