HSG Laser Opens New Showroom in Busan, Expanding Its Commitment to Localize Services in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23rd, HSG Laser, a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions, celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom in Busan, South Korea. This strategic expansion underscores the company's dedication to enhancing service offerings and supporting international client growth at high speed.

Established in 2024, HSG Laser Korea marks a significant investment of over 2 billion Won, demonstrating HSG's commitment to the region. The subsidiary delivers technical support and after-sales services all over the country. With over 25,000 machines installed in over 100 countries, HSG gained a strong global presence and reputation for high-quality, competitively priced equipment.

"Quality is at the heart of everything we do, from research to customer interactions," emphasizes Frank Liu, Head of HSG's New Asia Pacific Region, highlighting the foundational principle that guides every facet of HSG's operations. This dedication to quality isn't just about maintaining high standards in products and services, but also extends to the company's relationship approach. By fostering respectful partnerships that encourage growth for all parties, HSG not only sustains its commitment to quality but also collaboratively tackles challenges and utilizes opportunities alongside its clients and partners.

At the event, 50 agents and clients attended, out of which four groups participated in a contract signing ceremony securing their HSG equipment, such as multiple high-power cutting machines. Visitors explored the showroom and viewed demonstrations of the GFA, GH, and T2 Series. The GFA is a standout for sheet metal, boasting a large-format beveling laser cutter capable of handling sizes up to 13 x 25m and offering bevel angles up to 45 degrees. Next, the GH High-Power Flagship Model features the innovative P30 cutting head and AlphaTplus system, for tasks requiring maximum speed and precision. Completing the trio, the T2 Series specializes in cutting heavy-duty tubes up to 240mm in diameter, with minimal tailing thanks to its efficient three-chuck design.

By inaugurating the showroom, HSG Laser not only reaffirms its dedication to the Korean market but also supports its international clients in achieving their manufacturing objectives. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure accessibility and responsiveness to customer needs worldwide, further solidifying HSG's role as a key player in the global metal-shaping industry.

