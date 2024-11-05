HSG Laser Unveils Advanced Automation Solution for Welding at JIMTOF 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Japan International Machine Tool Fair (JIMTOF), HSG Laser, a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions, unveiled its newest automation solution to the Japanese market, the HLGW Robo. This latest innovation of HSG Japan underscores the company's dedication to supporting Japanese fabricators with innovative technologies designed to enhance efficiency and productivity.

HSG Japan: On the Forefront of Innovation

Over the last four years, HSG Japan has established a strong foothold in the region, not only providing local sales and services but also advancing the company's technological frontier through its Tokyo-based R&D Center. Founded in 2020, this center is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of laser technology and has driven advancements in laser optics, high-precision chuck systems, cutting head follow-up controls, and CNC systems tailored for laser processing. With an impressive portfolio of 426 technology patents as of 2023, HSG Laser is set to position its Japan R&D Center as a global leader in innovation.

Known for delivering top-quality, competitively priced equipment, HSG Laser has earned a solid reputation across diverse industries. With over 25,000 installations in more than 100 countries, the company is dedicated to strengthening its R&D further and bringing innovations to the market to help its global customers grow at high speed.

Unveiling the HLGW Robo: A Cobot Laser Welding System

After its premiere at Fabtech, the HLGW Robo made its official debut at JIMTOF in Tokyo, the very city where this collaborative laser welding robot was conceptualized and developed.

The HLGW Robo stands out for its exceptional adaptability and ability to easily manage various welding tasks. It allows users to switch seamlessly between automated robotic and manual welding modes, making it a perfect fit for industries handling small to medium production runs. Powered by HSG Japan's advanced laser technology, it delivers efficient, precise, and safe welds, reducing material distortion and significantly improving production quality.

With its continued commitment to innovation and quality, HSG Laser is positioned to set new benchmarks in laser technology, empowering its clients worldwide with cutting-edge solutions that drive productivity.

