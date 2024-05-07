HTL Biotechnology, market leader in biopolymers, acquires the Modern Meadow's human recombinant collagen platform for beauty and biomedical applications

JAVENÉ, France, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTL Biotechnology strengthens its position as a global leader in the production and development of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers by acquiring the beauty and biomedical division of American company Modern Meadow (Nutley, NJ). Notably, this acquisition includes Modern Meadow's platform of recombinant proteins, with the most advanced product being human recombinant collagen type III (rhCOL3).

With this platform, within a world-class scientific research center, the company also integrates a team recognized for its cutting-edge expertise in the field.

HTL Biotechnology makes a notable entry into recombinant human collagen for cosmetic and medical uses, addressing not only identified Vegan ethical commitments needs but also unique and differentiating properties.

The rhCOL3, developed in the United States and produced in Europe, has already raised the interest of numerous players in the cosmetic and aesthetic industry. In a nascent market with high demand set to surpass the billion-dollar mark soon, this recombinant human collagen holds significant promise.

HTL Biotechnology's ambition, through this acquisition, is to drive innovation in the company's historical segments, including aesthetic medicine, rheumatology, and ophthalmology, as well as explore new therapeutic areas. The synergy between HTL Biotechnology's high-quality GMP biofermentation expertise and this new platform of recombinant proteins will enable the development of disruptive innovations, leveraging a combination of biopolymers and accelerating the company's innovative capabilities.

HTL Biotechnology will now offer a broad and distinctive range of products through its platform, including pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid, polynucleotides, and products in development such as heparosan or botulinum toxin as a neuromodulator. Additionally, with this acquisition, HTL Biotechnology gains a platform for human recombinant collagens.

The company is also strengthening its presence on the North American continent with, on one hand, the teams from HTL Biotechnology Manufacturing Inc. (HTL BMI) based in the state of Massachusetts, and on the other hand, the arrival of this new organization based in Nutley (NJ).

François Fournier, CEO of HTL Biotechnology, states: "I am thrilled with the commercialization of this new Vegan biopolymer, the diversification of our activity, and the prospects that this acquisition gives us to innovate even further, together. HTL Biotechnology thus becomes a pioneer in the market for human recombinant collagen, where the company was a pioneer 30 years ago in the bioproduction of hyaluronic acid. The depth of our biopolymer portfolio is unique, and it is with great pride that we will be able to serve our clients even better. I am delighted to welcome, on behalf of HTL Biotechnology, the beauty and biomedical teams from Modern Meadow."

"This strategic acquisition marks an acceleration in the development of HTL Biotechnology, its international expansion, and the diversification of its portfolio. It reinforces its leadership position in biopolymers by offering a broad and innovative range" comments Paul Navarre, Chairman of HTL Biotechnology.

About HTL

HTL Biotechnology is a French biotech and world leader in the development and responsible biomanufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers. These biopolymers are used by healthcare companies for the development of treatments in a variety of leading therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology, dermatology, medical aesthetics and rheumatology. For over 30 years, HTL Biotechnology has been a driving force behind innovation in the sector, collaborating with research entities and biotech companies to meet tomorrow's medical needs (regenerative medicine, drug delivery, etc.). HTL Biotechnology is a fast-growing international company, exporting nearly 80% of its production to more than 30 countries. To meet these growing global needs for biopolymers, HTL Biotechnology has also opened subsidiaries in Singapore and the United States, with the construction of a neuromodulator production unit (HTL BMI – Massachusetts). Historically based in Javené (Brittany), the company brings together production, innovation, research and development, as well as quality activities on its site. HTL Biotechnology employs nearly 300 people worldwide.

