HTX Concludes Its 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony, Showcasing Ecosystem Achievements in a Global Livestream

HTX successfully held its 2025 Person of the Year Awards Ceremony on December 30, 2025, marking the platform's flagship year-end celebration. The event was livestreamed globally via HTX's official Chinese and English channels as well as its social media platforms, drawing tens of thousands of users worldwide to witness a moment of recognition dedicated to creators, partners, community contributors, and everyday users across the HTX ecosystem.

Held under the theme "Honor and Togetherness", the ceremony recognized excellence across content creation, community building, trading performance, ecosystem co-development, KOL collaboration, and user contributions. With total rewards exceeding $70,000 distributed, more than one hundred outstanding HTX partners received formal recognition. Multiple lucky draw rounds were also conducted throughout the event, including the distribution of a grand prize of 500 million $HTX, reinforcing HTX's commitment to rewarding community participation.

2025 Recap: Building with Users at the Core

2025 marked a milestone year for HTX as the platform celebrated its 12th anniversary. Global registered users surpassed 55 million, while the platform maintained a record of zero security incidents throughout the year. HTX was named to Forbes' "World's Most Trustworthy Crypto Exchanges", and its Global Advisor Justin Sun landed on the cover of Forbes and received multiple industry accolades. According to a CoinDesk research report, HTX achieved a 2.06% increase in market share by November 2025, ranking first among major global centralized exchanges in terms of market share growth.

At the opening of the ceremony, Molly, spokesperson for HTX, delivered the keynote address, reviewing the platform's progress across product development, ecosystem partnerships, and global market expansion, while expressing appreciation to users and partners worldwide.

"2025 has been a year of continuous improvement for HTX. From business growth and market expansion to product improvement and ecosystem development, every achievement has been made possible by our users. Thank you to every partner who provided feedback, shared insights, and actively participated in co-building the ecosystem. You are the reason behind this year's achievements. In 2026, we will continue advancing our global strategy, ecosystem collaboration, and compliance efforts to achieve new milestones together."

Spotlight on Excellence: Honoring Over 100 Outstanding Contributors Across the Ecosystem

The ceremony featured more than ten award categories, recognizing key contributors across the HTX ecosystem. Major awards included the Top 10 Communities of the Year, Top 10 Content Creators, Top 10 Streamers, and Outstanding Contributors to the HTX DAO. Additional honors were awarded to Top Referers and Super Traders. For the first time, HTX formally introduced a series of Annual User Contribution Awards, celebrating user participation and authentic community engagement. Titles such as "Sharpest Mind of the Year," "True Fan of the Year," "Top Commentator of the Year," "Meme King of the Year," "Promoter of the Year," and "Vibe Team of the Year" recognized users for their constructive voices and insights.

KOL partners from multiple countries and regions were also honored with awards including HTX Brand Friend, Industry Co-Building Partner, and HTX Dedunker, acknowledging their contributions to ecosystem communication, market insight, and public education.

Simultaneously, HTX officially launched the " 2025 HTX Recap ," allowing users to review their annual reports of yearly trading data, performance metrics, personalized titles, and exclusive rewards with a single click. Users who shared their reports on HTX's official social channels also gained the opportunity to win an additional 520 million $HTX individually.

Towards 2026: Creating Sustainable Value with Users at the Center

As 2026 begins, HTX will continue to uphold its user-first philosophy, advancing its global strategy and ecosystem development while strengthening the product experience, security infrastructure, and compliance capabilities to create real, sustainable value for the long term. Together with its global community, HTX remains committed to navigating market cycles and unlocking broader possibilities for blockchain technology.

