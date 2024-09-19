HTX DAO and TRON Unite to Lead the Future of Web3 with Innovative Growth and a Vision for the Next Decade

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX DAO co-hosted an afterparty with TRON following TOKEN2049, one of the world's most influential Web3 events, in collaboration with Alethea AI, TourBillion, BitWave, ChainGPT, Google Cloud, and The Block. TRON founder and Global Advisor to HTX, Justin Sun, along with several industry leaders, shared their vision for the next phase of Web3 and outlined key strategies to drive blockchain innovation and growth.

HTX's 11-Year Legacy and Expansion

Celebrating 11 years in the crypto industry, HTX has evolved into a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem, serving 47.8 million users and supporting over 700 digital assets. Since its rebrand, HTX has introduced nearly 200 new tokens, 85% of which have seen significant value increases. With innovative products like restaking services and Trade to Earn, HTX continues to prioritize security, accessibility, and user growth.

To date, with the support of HTX, the liquidity pledges received by HTX DAO and the amount of $HTX repurchased and burned have reached a total of $51.5 million, while HTX Ventures has supported over 300 projects, driving blockchain innovation, reinforcing the platform's commitment to decentralized communities.

Building the Web3 Ecosystem

HTX and TRON are focused on building an integrated Web3 ecosystem for billions of users. Key priorities include expanding TRC-20 USDT adoption as the backbone of the Web3 economy and growing partnerships to drive innovation in decentralized finance, digital assets, and social applications.

HTX aims to be the financial hub of the metaverse, offering secure and compliant services. TRON will continue to attract high-quality decentralized applications (DApps) to enhance user experience and ecosystem growth.

"We are excited to enter this new decade, driven by innovation and collaboration. The combined strength of TRON's technical prowess and HTX's market leadership will enable us to bring Web3 products and services to the global stage," said Justin Sun, TRON founder and Global Advisor of HTX. "Our vision is to lead the next wave of blockchain and Web3 adoption, fostering a secure and user-centric ecosystem."

Looking Ahead: Partnerships and Innovation

As a pioneer in the crypto space, HTX has consistently spearheaded industry innovation and set new trends since its inception 11 years ago. HTX will continue to pursue its vision of achieving financial freedom for 8 billion people on Earth.

As Justin Sun stated, "With the joint efforts of HTX and TRON, we are confident that we can create a truly practical, convenient, and thriving Web3 ecosystem for users worldwide within the next decade." He also highlighted TRON's success with SunPump and the launch of a $10 million meme ecosystem incentive program, signaling the platforms' joint efforts to reshape the future of blockchain. With strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, HTX and TRON are set to unlock new opportunities for developers, investors, and users worldwide.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information on HTX, please visit HTX Square , or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow X , Telegram , Discord . For further press enquiries, please contact [email protected].

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a blockchain-based decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to revolutionizing decentralized governance and expanding the applications of blockchain technology. Our vision is centered around open finance and a decentralized, tokenized economy. At the core of HTX DAO, governance is democratically and transparently vested in the hands of HTX token holders. We warmly invite individuals and communities to join our journey, actively participate, and contribute, together shaping an open and innovative future for the blockchain world.

For more information on HTX Dao, please visit www.htxdao.com .

SOURCE HTX; HTX DAO