HTX DAO Honors Young Web3 Pioneer Who Donated $TRUMP Profits to Build School

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX DAO, a leading decentralized autonomous organization, has honored LOYAL, a Gen Z Web3 builder, with the title of HTX DAO Charity Ambassador. This recognition comes after LOYAL invested in $TRUMP, the official meme coin of Donald Trump, the U.S. President through HTX and the generous donation of all his profits to fund the construction of a school in a remote region of China.

To commemorate this act of generosity, HTX DAO will mint a unique Soulbound Token (SBT) for LOYAL. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, SBTs cannot be transferred or sold, making them a digital badge of honor. This particular SBT will feature a design symbolizing the interconnected nature of blockchain networks and the heart of charity.

LOYAL, a passionate advocate for Web3, seized the opportunity presented by the launch of the $TRUMP meme coin. By investing in $TRUMP through HTX, he quickly realized significant gains. Rather than keeping the profits, he chose to use the funds to make a lasting impact on the lives of others. The funds will be used towards the construction of a school in Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, which will provide educational opportunities for children in the rural communities.

"Being named HTX DAO Charity Ambassador is a true honor," said LOYAL. "This recognition inspires me to continue my work in the Web3 space and to help others. I hope that more people will join me in leveraging blockchain technology for social good."

HTX DAO and LOYAL will collaborate on a documentary that will be released on January 29th at 21:21:21 PM UTC+8. This video will delve into the story behind the donation and explore the potential of decentralized charity.

"We believe that blockchain technology can revolutionize the way we approach philanthropy," said Molly, a spokesperson for HTX DAO. "By using blockchain, we can ensure that donations are transparent, secure, and have the maximum impact. We are proud to support LOYAL and his efforts to build a more equitable world."

HTX DAO's Charity Ambassador program aims to recognize individuals who are making a positive difference through the use of Web3 technology. By highlighting these inspiring stories, HTX DAO hopes to encourage more people to get involved in decentralized philanthropy.

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a blockchain-based decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to revolutionizing decentralized governance and expanding the applications of blockchain technology. Our vision is centered around open finance and a decentralized, tokenized economy. At the core of HTX DAO, governance is democratically and transparently vested in the hands of HTX token holders. We warmly invite individuals and communities to join our journey, actively participate, and contribute, together shaping an open and innovative future for the blockchain world.

Contact

Website: www.htxdao.com

E-mail [email protected]

SOURCE HTX DAO