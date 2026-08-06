HTX Launches TradFi Trade to Earn #2: Trade TradFi Assets with Negative Fee Rates and Share an $80,000 Prize Pool

APIA, Samoa, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 5, HTX officially launched the second phase of its TradFi Trade to Earn campaign. The event brings together 28 selected TradFi perpetual futures trading pairs across four major asset categories: stocks, indices, commodities, and precious metals. Through a dual-track incentive structure, users can trade with negative fee rates and support $HTX buybacks. With a total prize pool of $80,000, the event allows users to trade popular global TradFi assets while earning substantial rewards.

For full event details, please visit: https://www.htx.com.hr/en-us/support/45040173530399/

Trade U.S. Stock Perps on HTX with Negative Fee Rates

From now until August 15, 11:59 (UTC), users who complete event registration and trade the designated TradFi futures pairs will receive $HTX rewards, calculated as the actual trading fees multiplied by an order reward ratio: 110% for Maker orders and 105% for Taker orders. This means users can trade popular TradFi assets at negative fee rates — the higher the trading volume, the greater the rewards. For high-frequency traders in particular, the trading cost structure and overall trading experience can be significantly improved.

HTX debuted its first TradFi Trade to Earn campaign in July. The campaign received a strong market response and achieved great success, generating over 63 million USDT in trading volume across selected pairs and distributing over 23,000 USDT in rewards within 10 days. To give back to global users, TradFi Trade to Earn #2 further expands the prize pool, offering daily rewards of up to $8,000 equivalent $HTX rewards.

Notably, all fee revenue generated by users on designated TradFi futures pairs during the event period will be used for $HTX buybacks. The repurchased tokens will be burned as part of the quarterly $HTX burn, supporting the stable, long-term appreciation of $HTX.

A Curated Selection of High-Quality Assets

HTX's TradFi zone brings global core assets into the crypto exchange framework, freeing users from the trading hours and geographical restrictions of traditional markets. Users can now participate in TradFi asset trading 24/7, seizing opportunities from global macro events, industry catalysts, and price movements to achieve more efficient asset allocation and risk management. This phase of the campaign features 28 high-liquidity trading pairs across four asset categories: Precious metals: XAU, XAUT, XAG, PAXG. Commodities: USOIL, BRENTOIL. Indices: SPX500, QQQ, SOXL, EWY. Stocks: SNDK, SKHYNIX, SPCX, MU, SKHY, TSLAX, GOOGL, AAPL, APP, INTCX, NVDA, ZHIPU, MSTRX, AMD, MSFT, CXMT, MRVL, CRCLX.

Closing Thoughts

As one of the early pioneers expanding into the crypto-TradFi intersection, HTX continues to deepen its strategic focus on this sector through ongoing Trade to Earn initiatives and ongoing token listings. Building on its TradFi strategy, HTX plans to introduce more asset classes, advanced trading instruments, and targeted user campaigns, giving users worldwide richer investment options and a seamless one-stop trading experience.

SOURCE HTX