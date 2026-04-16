HTX Q1 2026 Report: User Base Surges to 59M as Record Volumes Drive Unprecedented Wealth Effects

As a crypto infrastructure leader, HTX continues to position trading as its core engine, underpinned by a rock-solid foundation of security and compliance. By leveraging product innovation and globalization as key growth drivers, the platform has achieved synergistic progress across all business lines. During the quarter, HTX co-released the 2026 Digital Asset Trends White Paper with key media outlets, further reinforcing its thought leadership. By the end of March 2026, HTX's total registered users officially surpassed 59 million, while quarterly brand reach hit a record 53.55 million. From high-impact spot listings to the surge of TradFi futures contracts, HTX is delivering a stellar performance report that sets the stage for a new crypto era starting in 2026.

Spot and OTC: Capturing 2026's "Wealth Effect" While Advancing Global Expansion

In the volatile market environment of this first quarter, HTX fortified its security moat while leveraging sharp market insights and rapid execution to consistently capture alpha returns for its users. The quarter was marked by a steady stream of breakout assets, driving spot trading volume past the 3-billion-dollar level.

During Q1, HTX listed 39 new assets, with initial listings accounting for 53.85%. Among them, breakout assets such as ELSA, 老子, and 我踏马来 performed exceptionally well, posting peak gains of 620%, 572.73%, and 411.81%, respectively. Other assets such as BTW, BNKR, and RIVER also recorded strong gains, with BTW debuting on HTX and RIVER achieving significant post-listing momentum. Furthermore, by leveraging premier events like the Blockchain Forum 2026, HTX's Spot Fee Rebate Program successfully engaged high-net-worth individuals, driving cumulative trading volume beyond 30 billion USDT.

HTX's OTC business is expanding its global footprint. With significant breakthroughs in compliant operations in Australia and expansion into the PKR market, HTX is extending its regulatory presence across high-growth regions. Moving forward, HTX will cultivate deeper ties with premium OTC clients, driving user loyalty and enhancing the overall experience. Simultaneously, the platform is accelerating its global outreach, proactively broadening partnership channels and extending seamless fiat on/off-ramp capabilities across a wider range of ecosystem scenarios.

On the security front, HTX has released its latest Proof of Reserves (PoR) update for April, marking 42 consecutive months of Merkle tree-based disclosures, with major asset reserves consistently exceeding 100%. Notably, BTC and ETH holdings recorded net increases of 142 and 538 coins, respectively, while TRX reserves grew by over 91.78 million tokens. The platform also upgraded its stablecoin asset display by introducing a unified USDs aggregation model, consolidating USDT, USDC, and other dollar-backed stablecoins to enhance transparency and clarity for users.

Futures and Earn: A $300 Billion Vision Backed by TradFi Expansion and Stable Yields

In 2026, HTX's futures business is undergoing a structural transformation, through a "full-category, one-stop" strategy that bridges traditional finance and crypto markets.

In Q1, HTX significantly expanded its futures trading pairs in the TradFi zone, introducing over 22 new assets across gold, silver, crude oil, U.S. equities, and major indices. Currently, the total number of tradable pairs on the platform has surpassed 276, driving an increase in futures market share and a steadily expanding active trader base. Simultaneously, HTX's SmartEarn delivered a peak APY of 7.21%, with an average yield of 2.68% throughout the quarter. Characterized by zero entry barriers, no lock-up requirements, and daily rewards, SmartEarn offers uninterrupted futures trading flexibility. Its performance consistently outpaces industry benchmarks.

With the rollout of Copy Trading 4.0 and the Smart Copy feature, the trading volume increased by 50% in Q1, while the number of copy trading users doubled and liquidation volumes dropped by 61%. These improvements not only enhanced the user experience but also demonstrated HTX's ability to reduce trading risk and protect followers' interests through technological innovation.

HTX Earn also introduced its flagship VIP Flexible product in Q1, tailored for Prime 5+ users, offering up to 9% APY on USDT with a per-user cap of 100,000 USDT. The Flexible Earn products for stablecoins, such as USDT, USDC, USDD, U, and USD1 offer industry-leading yields of up to 15% APY, with tiered platform subsidies. The platform also launched the Flexible Earn products and campaigns for USDe and USAT, drawing over $110 million in subscriptions. Meanwhile, six Earn campaigns for new cryptos launched during the quarter attracted over $10 million in subscriptions.

Product Evolution and Industry Influence: Deep Integration of AI and Web3 Ecosystems

In 2026, HTX is fully embracing AI to empower trading, evolving into an intelligent financial platform.

HTX launched a beta version of its AI assistant, enabling advanced market analysis and personalized Earn recommendations. The Community posting section was upgraded with interactive features such as "topics" and "bullish/bearish sentiment indicators," improving user decision-making efficiency. The platform also introduced HTX Private membership benefits and a desktop client, alongside upgrades to margin position modes and Earn order pages. From asset-liability comparisons to one-click functions such as closing positions, transfers, and repayments, the trading experience has reached industry-leading standards. HTX also launched an on-chain yield product for USDe, allowing users to mint and redeem assets directly within the CEX environment, significantly lowering the barrier to Web3 participation.

Ecosystem development continues to expand through HTX DAO, with the launch of on-chain staking, the listing of $HTX on compliant European exchanges, and the introduction of community-driven initiatives such as the "People's Experience Officer" program to enhance community participation and governance activity. The next quarterly token burn for $HTX is scheduled for mid-April.

Meanwhile, HTX Ventures continues to provide industry insights. In January, the arm released its 2025 Year in Review report, systematically outlining the critical pathways toward mainstream crypto adoption. By maintaining a high-profile presence at premier global summits like Consensus HK and ETHDenver, and providing high-quality decision-making resources through its weekly market recaps, HTX Ventures reinforces the platform's thought leadership across the industry.

Looking Ahead to Q2: AI and Compliance as the Next Growth Drivers

HTX's strong Q1 performance reflects the execution of its four core strategies: global compliance, ecosystem expansion, wealth creation, and security assurance.

For Q2, the integration of third-party custody solutions such as Ceffu and the advancement of asset transfer upgrades will further enhance capital efficiency and liquidity on HTX, solidifying its position as an unwavering builder of crypto financial infrastructure. In an increasingly mature crypto market, competition is no longer defined by short-term volatility, but by the sustained accumulation and execution of long-term capabilities. HTX is steadily advancing along this path.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

SOURCE HTX