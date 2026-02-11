HTX Trading Championship II Officially Launches: Win Your Share of the $1.5M Prize Pool and Redeem Gold Rewards in the Points Contest

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially announced the launch of its premier annual event, the HTX Trading Championship II, on February 11, 2026.

Running from February 11 to March 23, the event features a total prize pool of $1.5 million. This second season is structured around three core formats: the Points Contest, the Trading Challenge, and the Team Battle. Through a tiered tournament structure and substantial incentives, HTX aims to deliver a high-value, world-class digital asset trading experience for its global user base.

Join in HTX Trading Championship II: https://www.htx.com/en-us/topic/activities/web/peakMatch?id=177077608059086

Points Contest II Opens First: Trade to Earn Lanterns and Redeem $400,000 in Physical Gold

Kicking off the championship is Points Contest II , running from February 11 to February 21. Timed to coincide with the Chinese Lunar New Year, the campaign invites participants to earn "New Year Lanterns" through eligible spot and futures trading activities. These Lanterns can be redeemed for rewards, with a total physical gold prize pool valued at $400,000.

To ensure inclusivity, Points Contest II features three tiers: First-Time Tasks, Silver Tasks, and Platinum Tasks. This framework accommodates everyone from new users to high-frequency professional traders.

Participants activate their "New Year Fortune" and receive initial Lanterns by completing their first spot trade, futures trade, or transfer to a USDT-M account. As trading volume increases, users unlock the Silver and Platinum tiers. At the highest tier, a cumulative spot volume of 10 million USDT yields 700 Lanterns, while a futures volume of 300 million USDT yields up to 3,800 Lanterns.

Each participant can accumulate a maximum of 6,226 Lanterns. These can be redeemed for a variety of physical gold rewards, including 20-gram investment gold bars, 10-gram HTX commemorative gold coins, as well as selected gold ornaments and jewelry. This redemption structure ensures that reward value scales proportionally with trading volume.

Additionally, the 8th, 88th, 888th, and 8,888th registered users will each receive a special "Gold Fortune Bead."

Up Next: AI-Powered Trading Challenge & Team Battles

Following the Points Contest, the competition intensifies with the Trading Challenge and Team Battles, where contenders vie for the majority of the remaining prize pool.

Running from February 21 to March 8, the Trading Challenge II introduces upgraded rules and two distinct ways to win. A dual-metric evaluation—based on both PnL and PnL%—levels the playing field, giving both large-scale investors and highly skilled traders a real shot at the prizes. To turn up the excitement, new and returning users can unlock a massive 3× reward boost, supercharging their climb up the leaderboards.

Team Battle II formation begins on February 21, with the actual trading period running from March 8 to March 23. This format lowers entry barriers by introducing an AI Team Leader and one-click Copy Trading. Team leaders earn double incentives, including a share of team profits and exclusive leadership bonuses.

The HTX Trading Championship II isn't just a competition for skilled traders; it's a "trade-as-you-earn" celebration designed to keep your trading momentum strong all season long.

Since its debut, the HTX Trading Championship has become a key pillar of the HTX experience. The first season attracted over 90,000 traders and generated a staggering trading volume exceeding 14 billion USDT. Having already distributed nearly 1 million USDT in prizes, the series stands as a testament to HTX's commitment to rewarding its global community.

Whether you are a steady spot investor or a seasoned futures trader, now is the time to join. Experience a unique blend of competition, strategy, and teamwork as you compete for a share of the luxury prize pool. Join the event and start the next chapter of growing your assets in 2026.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX