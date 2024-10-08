HTX Wraps Up 11th Anniversary Celebration with Global Festivities and $10+ Million Rewards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2013, one of the early cryptocurrency exchanges, HTX, was founded, undertaking a remarkable journey in the evolving world of blockchain and digital assets. Over the past 11 years, the platform has remained at the forefront of the dynamic sector through continuous innovation, partnering with worldwide users to navigate market fluctuations.

HTX launched a series of events in August to celebrate its 11th anniversary. The celebration, themed "From Trials to Triumph," was a tribute to the platform's resilience and commitment to serving its users and driving industry growth. The festivities over the celebration month saw enthusiastic participation from global users, ending with resounding success featuring record-breaking figures.

Over $10 Million in Rewards: Top Winner Takes Home $68,425

HTX marked its 11th anniversary by offering an unprecedented range of rewards across all business lines, tailored to its diverse user base. The most popular event Celebration Tasks attracted over 310,000 participants and distributed more than 940,000 USDT in prizes, with individual rewards reaching up to 250 USDT or more. The 11 tasks challenge included various tasks such as spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, and more. With this bridge, users can easily access the platform's trending events. According to HTX, this event generated $10.242 billion in futures trading volume, $1.54 billion in spot trades, and over $54 million in Restaking. The event was particularly successful in attracting new users, with more than 16,000 signups, contributing nearly $570 million in trading volume.

Additionally, HTX offered substantial rewards for returning users. This special initiative saw nearly 18,000 inactive accounts reactivated, distributing a total of 364,000 USDT in rewards, with a participant receiving as much as 10,000 USDT.

In terms of the most attractive event, the innovative Trade to Earn event was responsible for the largest share of the total celebration prize pool. It offered a prize pool of $2,587,000 in $HTX tokens for 13,600 participants to collectively share in. The top winner claimed $68,425 in $HTX, making them the biggest individual beneficiary of the entire celebration.

By September 20, HTX had rewarded a total of 334,832 users with over 10 million USDT in prizes. Beyond token rewards, users also received physical gifts such as limited-edition merchandise and tickets to TOKEN2049.

Global Engagement: Online/Offline Celebrations Sweep Through Community

In addition to generous rewards, HTX's celebrations reached a global audience through an array of online and offline events, engaging its community across multiple platforms including HTX Community, HTX Live, HTX Learn, and social media outlets. The Posting a Blessing Message event alone generated 83,755 posts, 5.74 million impressions, and 655,000 interactions in 21 days. HTX Learn also joined the celebration with its popular Learn & Earn event for CLORE, attracting over 120,000 participants.

Kicking off the celebrations, the Battle of Glory for KOLs saw enthusiastic participation from a wide range of KOLs and users. Throughout the event, KOLs generated 1.57 million interactions from nearly 180,000 posts on HTX Community and attracted over 100,000 viewers from 1,226 live streams. Overall, the event drove $7.2 billion in trading volume through 16 million KOL impressions and 74,000 votes. The top 111 KOLs from this event were awarded at the HTX DAO x TRON TOKEN2049 Afterparty on September 18, highlighting the close connection between HTX and its KOL network.

On social media, HTX's anniversary events amassed 1.89 million impressions, and its nine sessions on X Spaces garnered over 6,703,000 views.

For instance, influencer Crypto Ghost Club shared on X, "Longevity in crypto requires patience, earnestness, responsibility, integrity, and persistence. HTX has demonstrated these principles over 11 years with unwavering commitment. You don't last this long in business without staying true to your original mission." Another user, NingNing, remarked, "HTX's 11-year journey mirrors the experiences of every crypto investor. We've all seen highs and lows in this volatile market, but it's these ups and downs that have shaped us as a community. In such a young industry, 11 years is a legend, and every one of us is writing our own part of that story." The users' strong bond to HTX is clearly demonstrated by their continued support, fueling the platform's growth.

HTX also held several offline meetups in various countries and regions to bring users together. On September 17, the first in a series of get-togethers took place in Singapore, where several key clients and KOLs joined for a sunset hiking and picnic at MacRitchie Reservoir Park. More events alike will be hosted across Malaysia, the Netherlands, France, and Kenya.

Closing Thoughts

As one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges, HTX's 11-year milestone is a testament to the loyalty and trust of its users. The platform celebrated this occasion by giving back to its community through a wide range of events and rewards. In the future, HTX remains committed to improving user experience through a secure and reliable trading environment and innovative products and services and to bolstering the industry's growth and adoption. Its journey toward becoming a century-old platform in the world of crypto continues.

