HTX Year-End Promo: Triple Incentives Across Spot, Futures, and Margin Trading

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, the crypto market is marked by a mix of volatility and opportunity, creating a unique window for traders. To help users capture this momentum, HTX has officially launched its "Year-End Promo". The campaign spans three core business segments—Futures, Margin, and Spot—and features a broad range of incentives, including high-APY earning opportunities, generous trading fee rebates, and interest-free margin loans. Through this integrated offering, HTX establishes an exclusive year-end trading environment for users across different risk profiles, enabling lower-cost trading while earning passive income on held assets.

Earn Up to 19% APY with SmartEarn Power-Up Challenge

HTX has officially launched the Futures Account Power-Up Challenge, running from 10:00 (UTC) on December 12 to 10:00 (UTC) on December 22. To participate, users simply need to enable USDT-M assets in SmartEarn and click the Register Now button on the event page. Participants can earn up to 19% APY, with assets held in SmartEarn continuing to accrue annualized interest regardless of whether a futures position is open. This enables users to capture market opportunities without sacrificing yield on idle balances in their futures accounts.

During the event, HTX is also introducing the New User Earning Package for newly registered users. Users who enable SmartEarn for the first time and make a net transfer of more than 1,000 USDT to their Futures account can receive a 14-day 8% APY Booster Coupon for SmartEarn, along with a random Futures Trial Bonus ranging from 10 to 100 USDT. The Earn While You Hold activity is exclusively designed for existing users. By making net transfers to their USDT-M Futures account during the event, users can unlock tiered rewards, with each user eligible to receive up to a 10% APY Booster Coupon and a 100 USDT Futures Trial Bonus. In addition, by participating in the Trade for Wealth Growth activity, users will earn an extra reward of 10 USDT worth of HTX token for every 100,000 USDT in cumulative futures trading volume. Each user can earn up to 200 USDT in HTX tokens.This dual-incentive structure, combining passive income and trading rewards, ensures that every asset in a user's futures account is either earning interest or fueling the next trade.

Save Up to 30% on Margin Trading Fees and Enjoy Zero-Interest USDC Loans

HTX has launched the Festive Season Margin Trading Extravaganza, running from 04:00 (UTC) on December 11 to 04:00 (UTC) on December 25. The event covers all margin trading pairs. Users must click Register Now to enroll. Eligible participants who reach the required margin trading volume will receive tiered fee rebates. Higher trading volumes unlock higher rebate rates, allowing active traders to significantly reduce their overall trading costs.

In addition, users participating in Cross and Isolated Margin Trading with USDC during the event can borrow USDC at zero interest for a limited time. Interest will accrue as usual but will be fully refunded to users' HTX accounts in USDT after the event ends. This incentive substantially lowers capital costs and provides greater flexibility for arbitrage, swing trading, and hedging strategies. By reducing financing pressure, HTX empowers high-frequency and strategic traders to optimize their cost structures while maximizing capital efficiency and trading agility.

Trade to Earn Up to 50% Rebate on Spot Trading Fees, Capped at 20,000 USDT

As the grand finale of HTX's Year-End Promo, HTX is launching a spot trading rebate event in December, offering competitive rebates to help traders save on fees.

To participate, users must click Register Now button between 10:00 (UTC) on Dec 15 and 10:00 (UTC) on Dec 31. Registered users who conduct spot trading of any crypto during the event period are eligible for a fee rebate of 10%–50%, based on their new trading volume. Rewards are issued in HTX tokens, with a maximum cumulative rebate of 20,000 USDT per user.

The rebate program uses a "New Trading Volume" mechanism to prioritize users' trading activity. In addition, the event supports Spot Trading Bots and Margin Trading, creating an inclusive and professional environment for both quantitative and institutional traders.

Beyond Promotions, HTX Redefines the Year-End Trading Experience

The current HTX mega-promotion represents a holistic enhancement of capital utility, trading costs, and user experience. From interest-bearing futures accounts to optimized margin costs and high-ratio spot rebates, it goes beyond simple incentives toward a systematic optimization of the entire trading lifecycle.

Amidst market volatility, HTX stands out by offering certainty through transparency and direct value. This is more than a promotion—it's a dedicated year-end dividend for the trading community. The market is moving, and the reward window is closing. This year, don't just wait for rewards; take control and put the power of the year-end bonus back in your own hands.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX