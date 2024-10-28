KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Art WeMe Contemporary Gallery is delighted to present Break The Mold, Urban Rhythms, a solo exhibition by renowned contemporary sculptor Huang Yulong. Running from October 23 to October 30, 2024, this exhibition highlights Yulong's dynamic sculptures that bridge traditional Chinese culture with modern street art aesthetics.

Exhibition Details:

Huang Yulong Solo Exhibition: "Break The Mold, Urban Rhythms"

Dates: October 23-30, 2024

Location: Art WeMe Contemporary Gallery, Pavilion Elite, Level 2

Opening Hours: Daily, 10 AM - 9 PM

Huang Yulong, a celebrated artist from Anhui Province, China, has been recognized by Complex magazine as "one of the twenty-five contemporary Chinese artists we must know." His work reflects a unique fusion of street culture and identity, blending Eastern and Western influences to express the evolving spirit of modern China.

Growing up in the transformative 1980s, Yulong's artistic journey has been shaped by the clash between traditional values and new cultural expressions. Inspired by hip-hop's ethos of freedom and individuality, Yulong has developed a distinct artistic language, celebrating China's vibrant shift toward global competitiveness and cultural confidence.

A highlight of this exhibition is Yulong's acclaimed series, Faceless Hoodie-Wearing Guys, embodying his reflections on freedom, individuality, and resilience. These striking sculptures symbolize cultural identity and self-confidence, capturing the spirit of hip-hop and urban life.

"The Faceless Hoodie-Wearing Guys reflect my views on individual existence—bold, free, and fearless," Yulong shares. "I hope viewers can connect with the essence behind the hoodies, bringing their own thoughts and emotions to these figures, breathing new life and meaning into each sculpture."

Join us at Art WeMe Contemporary Gallery for this thought-provoking exhibition that challenges perceptions and sparks dialogue on identity, culture, and artistic expression.

