Huasun Energy Joins Industry Leaders to Discuss Pakistan's Solar Market Transformation

XUANCHENG, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, 2026, Huasun Energy participated in the webinar "Pakistan's Solar Market: Opportunities and Challenges," bringing together key stakeholders from Pakistan's renewable energy sector, industry experts and market leaders to explore the opportunities, challenges and future development trends of one of the world's fastest-growing solar markets. During the event, Huasun Energy's Middle East & Pakistan Business Lead shared insights into the evolving energy landscape, highlighting the importance of technology innovation, long-term project value and sustainable energy solutions.

During the discussion, industry experts exchanged views on several key topics, including:

The rapid growth potential of Pakistan's solar market

Energy storage development and grid modernisation

CTBCM and future electricity market reforms

Project bankability and long-term asset performance

Technology selection for sustainable and cost-effective energy generation

A key conclusion from the discussion was that Pakistan's solar industry is gradually shifting from a focus on installed capacity alone toward a more comprehensive evaluation based on lifetime energy generation, system reliability and the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). This transformation highlights the growing importance of high-efficiency photovoltaic technologies and long-term project value.

As a global leader in heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, Huasun Energy remains committed to supporting Pakistan and the wider Middle East market with advanced photovoltaic solutions, reliable supply capabilities and long-term technical partnerships. By enabling higher energy yields and improved lifecycle performance, Huasun continues to contribute to the region's clean energy transition.

Huasun's Himalaya Plus Series modules feature a maximum power output of up to 760W. With advantages including a low temperature coefficient, low degradation rate and excellent power generation performance under high-temperature conditions, the Himalaya Plus Series is well-suited to Pakistan's climatic environment, where high solar irradiance and elevated operating temperatures create increasing demands for module efficiency and reliability. By combining advanced HJT technology with superior product performance, Huasun Energy is committed to helping Pakistan's solar market achieve higher energy yields, stronger project economics and more sustainable energy development.

SOURCE Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd