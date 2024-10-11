Huasun Partners with ITRAMAS to Power Up 1.5 GW Solar Projects, Advancing Malaysia's Clean Energy Future

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy announced a significant strategic partnership with Malaysia's largest vertically integrated solar power developer and EPC contractor, ITRAMAS Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (ITRAMAS), for the development of 1.5 GW photovoltaic projects at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024.

Huasun and ITRAMAS signed MoU for 1.5 GW solar projects, witnessed by the Minister of Economic Affairs of Malaysia

Witnessed by YB Tuan Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli, the Minister of Economic Affairs of Malaysia, Huasun and ITRAMAS formally signed the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a new chapter in their collaboration. According to the agreement, starting in 2025, Huasun will gradually supply ITRAMAS with 700W+ high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) modules for its large-scale solar projects. With Huasun's technical expertise and innovation, this partnership is set to not only strengthen Malaysia's solar supply chain but also introduce advanced photovoltaic technologies to the country and the wider ASEAN region.

With its tropical location, abundant sunlight, and long sunshine hours, Malaysia has ideal natural conditions for solar photovoltaic power generation. In July 2023, the Malaysian government unveiled the first phase of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), outlining the country's plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. NETR aims to raise renewable energy to 70% of the nation's total energy mix by 2050, with solar power contributing 58%. Huasun and various Malaysian stakeholders have shown great interest in this plan, which was evident at IGEM 2024.

As a leading green technology and renewable energy developer and EPC in Malaysia, ITRAMAS currently operates over 200 MW of solar power projects and has 1.5 GW of projects under development. The company is committed to providing green energy solutions through its expertise in renewable energy, engineering, and infrastructure development, in support of the nation's energy transition.

With a capacity of 20 GW HJT products, Huasun ranks as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. The company has supplied over 7 GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide. Huasun remains dedicated to advancing clean energy and helping achieve global sustainability goals through continuous innovation and growth in the solar industry. This philosophy aligns with ITRAMAS' vision, and together, the two companies will work towards delivering greener and more efficient energy to this promising market, contributing to Malaysia's energy transition goals.

SOURCE Huasun Energy