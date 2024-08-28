Huawei Accelerates Digital Transformation Throughout Malaysia's Automotive Value Chain

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's accelerated efforts to integrate advanced digital technologies such as cloud computing and intelligent connected vehicles into the electric vehicle (EV) and smart manufacturing sectors took centre-stage at the Huawei Malaysia Automotive Industrial Executive Symposium, hosted by Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) recently.

Mr Andy Wei, Vice President of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia, emphasised digital transformation in Malaysia's automotive industry during his welcome speech at the Huawei Malaysia Automotive Industrial Executive Symposium.

In his welcome speech, Mr Andy Wei, Vice President of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia lauded the Malaysian Government's policies which he said have been a major driver of the automotive industry in Malaysia, adding that they welcome the Government's intention of installing 10,000 EV public charging points by next year, 2025.

"To meet these goals, there are several challenges we have to collectively face. The most important is a lack of infrastructure to support Malaysia's advancement in new energy vehicles, such as the wide availability of charging stations. We also need to integrate cloud computing and IoT technologies and facilitate stronger collaboration within the automotive supply chain," he added.

Mr Andy Wei said that as a leading global provider of information and communications technology, Huawei Malaysia will continue to leverage its extensive global portfolios and local experience to meet the new needs and challenges of Malaysia's automotive sector.

"Huawei Malaysia is confident of making significant contributions to connectivity and digitalisation of the industry, with its mature technologies and solutions, and experience gained through partnerships with major local automotive players," he said.

Huawei Malaysia addressed the infrastructure needed for smart manufacturing and showcased its advanced smart automotive industry solutions in two detailed sessions titled 'Smart Connection on the Cloud: One Step Faster with Huawei Cloud' which was presented by Mr Shen Xianbo, General Manager of Smart Automotive Industry Solution, Huawei Cloud; and 'HMS for Car: Global Automation Intelligent Solution' by Mr Wubin, Vice President of Cloud Service Outbound Business and Solution, Huawei Consumer. Both sessions demonstrated how cloud services can drive innovation across the automotive industry.

In addition to speakers from Huawei, the symposium featured prominent speakers who covered diverse topics related to critical areas across the automotive value chain. The Federation of Motor & Credit Companies Association of Malaysia (FMCCAM) offered key insights into the resilience and prospects of the Malaysian automotive industry during its session, 'Market Insight of Automotive Industry Malaysia' while Geely Auto's presentation, 'Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) near Kuala Lumpur,' underscored Malaysia's pivotal role in the global automotive supply chain.

ACO Tech, a Malaysian company specialising in Connected Cars applications and solutions, shared its vision for the future of mobility through intelligent connected vehicle solutions in its session 'Driving the Future of Mobility'. Similarly, Yonyou Malaysia, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software and Cloud Service Provider in Asia, focused on enhancing operational efficiency across critical automotive operations with its presentation, 'Global Digital Solution for Automotive Industry'.

Meanwhile, Credence, Telekom Malaysia's cloud and digital services company, underscored the crucial role of digital empowerment, starting from robust infrastructure development to turning data into actionable insights, in its session titled 'Empower Your Digital Capabilities, From Infrastructure to Insights'.

The symposium also served as a platform to facilitate dialogue between Malaysian and Chinese automakers, aimed at addressing industry challenges, enabling collaboration, and fostering consensus within the industry, in support of the growth of Malaysia's automotive sector.

Malaysia's ambitious goals under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) aim for EVs to represent 15% of the industry volume by 2030 and 80% by 2050. With Huawei Malaysia actively collaborating with local enterprises, the company remains steadfast in providing the essential digital backbone that supports the entire EV ecosystem value chain, from manufacturing to logistics and infrastructure, enabling Malaysia to achieve these targets while remaining competitive globally.

