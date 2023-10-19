HUAWEI AppGallery came back to Thailand Game Show on 20 October

Don't miss out on the exciting event and gifts

BANGKOK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual largest gaming event in Southeast Asia is soon around the corner. HUAWEI AppGallery is pleased to announce its return to the Thailand Game Show (TGS) 2023 to bring gamers an endless gaming experience from 20 until 22 October 2023, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (Booth E2).

To align with the concept of "Assemble" in the Thailand Game Show this year, HUAWEI AppGallery has picked the theme of "Play Together" to bring together the game enthusiasts and the public to enjoy the most exciting and stimulating gaming experience when visiting HUAWEI AppGallery booth. Embracing the theme for this year "Play Together", HUAWEI AppGallery goes on the PlayTogether: Assemble campaign on social media to award 5 pieces of One-day pass tickets to the top 20 winners who participated in the campaign and meet the set requirements.

Looking back at the highlights of HUAWEI AppGallery at Thailand Game Show 2022, HUAWEI AppGallery collaborated with numerous content providers to organise a series of exciting activities such as game tournaments, E-sports matches, cosplay showcases, dance performances and live band concert, which drew up to 18,000 visitors to the HUAWEI AppGallery booth to experience the exhilarating moment. Besides, HUAWEI AppGallery has given away over 20,000 exclusive merchandise during the 3 day event.

Team up with more content providers to bring more fun

Building from the success of its debut at the Thailand Game Show last year, HUAWEI AppGallery will continue to partner with more popular content providers to bring the most exciting activities to Thai audiences at Thailand Game Show 2023. This year, HUAWEI AppGallery has partnered with numerous popular content providers from across the globe to provide an immersive experience to those gaming enthusiasts who visit HUAWEI AppGallery booth on the event day.

The popular games "Ragnarok Origin", "PUBG MOBILE", "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang" and "MapleStory R: Evolution", classic IP games "Tarisland", "Command & Conquer: Legions" and "MONOPOLY GO!" have been brought by HUAWEI AppGallery to Thailand Games Show 2023 to offer gamers with the best gaming experience. Also, the famous character game "Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat" as well as the engrossing games which include "Arena Breakout", "Era of Conquest" and "Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok" are part of the game that will present to the Thai audiences during the event day.

To provide gaming enthusiasts with the best gaming experience, HUAWEI AppGallery has collaborated with content providers to set up over 11 different gaming experience zones at a space of 256m2 and come with different storylines and missions. The concept of adapting different storylines is to offer gaming enthusiasts an opportunity to dive into the world of games and even get a sense of adventurous gaming experience when visiting AppGallery booth. Gaming enthusiasts will have captivating and enjoyable moments when they experience the missions at the gaming experience zone and will be prize with limited edition gaming merchandise when complete the missions. Moreover, those who have completed all the missions at gaming experience zones will also have an opportunity to enter the final mission to redeem exclusive reward.

Together with HUAWEI AppGallery to witness the debut of the victorious winner in Ragnarok Origin: Odin Cup!

Additionally, HUAWEI AppGallery is proud to announce the collaboration with the iconic mobile MMORPG, Ragnarok Origin (ROO) to host the highly antipaticited "Odin Cup" tournament. This spectacular tournament features 4 exhilarating stages which are Intra-Server Matches, Cross Server Matches, Top 32 Elimination and the Offline Grand Finals. RO fans can experience the thrilling Grand Finals of Odin Cup with AppGallery in Bangkok, Thailand from 21 until 22 October 2023.

The most exciting part of the Odin Cup is the unparalleled perks and privileges waiting for the victorious guild in the Grand Finals. The victorious guild will be awarded with grand rewards which include Guild Contribution x2500, Guild Token x1000, Diamond x200, Emblem of Courage x900, Purple Star Coin x50, Day & Night Feather Chest x50, Cogwheel Gacha R x30, Starry Mora Coin x400 and Rare Card Album x1.

Stay tuned for more information: https://bit.ly/OdinCup

"We are honoured to participate in the Thailand Game Show once again to continue our commitment to the gaming community," said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region. "We are dedicated to collaborating with the top content providers to offer the Thai gaming community the best gaming experience and showcasing the diverse range of games available on HUAWEI AppGallery. We look forward to Play Together with attendees and providing an awesome and fun-filled experience at this prestigious event."

Come join the fun with HUAWEI AppGallery

Apart from the gaming experience zones, HUAWEI AppGallery will host a number of stimulating activities throughout the 3 day event, which includes the AppGallery stage performances and game tournament at the TGS main stage. To ensure gamers experience the excitement of gaming, AppGallery will organise game tournaments to provide the majority of them the opportunity to take part in the section. Besides, AppGallery has invited few gaming influencers to engage with gaming enthusiasts during event day. Therefore, they can have the opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite gaming influencers and even get the chance to team up with them for game tournament.

In addition, HUAWEI AppGallery has brought VTuber to the AppGallery booth this year to ensure gamers can completely enjoy the virtual gaming world during TGS 2023. Hence, visitors will have the chance to explore the fantasy of VTuber in real life and redeem a special gift when visit the booth.

Moreover, HUAWEI AppGallery will offer Thai audiences a priority opportunity to play the new games that will be released on AppGallery. The new and upcoming games on AppGallery come in different game types including MMORPG, RPG, SLG, FPS and so on. Plus, the new and upcoming games on AppGallery also include Thai language support which enables gaming enthusiast to play the game in their familiar language. Hence, they can immerse themselves in the game and get more fun when they play the game.

