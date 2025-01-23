Huawei, Chulalongkorn University, and BUPT Collaborated to Foster ICT Talent at Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum & Huawei Developer Competition 2024 Final

BANGKOK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies (Thailand) joined forces with Chulalongkorn University (CU) and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) to nurture digital talent in the ICT sector, focusing on cloud developers. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to establish Thailand as the hub of the digital economy in ASEAN.

Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum & Huawei Developer Competition 2024 - Final Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University

The partnership was showcased at the Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum & Huawei Developer Competition 2024 Final, held on January 20 to 21, 2025, at Chulalongkorn University. The event brought together 300 industry leaders, developers, and academics from across the Asia Pacific region, aiming to inspire innovation and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

Under the theme "Spark Infinity: Innovate Today, Transform Tomorrow," the forum demonstrated cutting-edge advancements in cloud and AI technologies, featuring keynote presentations, solution showcases, and expert discussions. A highlight of the event was the Huawei Developer Competition, where nearly 200 teams comprising over 600 participants tackled real-world challenges using Huawei's comprehensive ecosystem, including API Explorer, CodeArts, ModelArts, and DataArts Studio.

The competition emphasized creativity, technical expertise, and innovation in areas like AI-driven solutions and sustainable technologies. This includes how AI can be used to accelerate cloud adoption and foster the development of a prosperous developer ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), emphasized its alignment with Thailand's national strategies, "The Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum is a testament to Thailand's commitment to becoming a regional leader in AI and digital innovation. We support the nation's Cloud-First and AI strategies, which are key pillars for driving economic growth and advancing the digital economy."

Huawei has been instrumental in supporting the Cloud-First and AI strategies, offering advanced cloud technologies, AI platforms, and training programs. Thailand's Cloud-First policy is a cornerstone of its vision to transform into a value-based, innovation-driven economy. This policy requires government agencies to prioritize cloud services for IT infrastructure to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Meanwhile, the AI Strategy (2022-2027) aims to create an ecosystem that integrates AI across sectors, driving economic growth and improving citizens' quality of life.

Dr. Chawapol further emphasized the importance of developing digital talent, stating: "At Huawei, we believe that developers are the architects of the intelligent era. It is their ideas, their code, and their drive that spark innovation and inspire others. As a company committed to building a thriving ecosystem, we have cultivated nearly 100,000 digital talent in Thailand in the past 5 years, including nearly 12,000 advanced cloud AI developers. Through our ICT Academy program, more than 50 universities have partnered with us to develop talent through programs like this competition, training initiatives, internships, and technical mentorships. We aim to inspire more people in Thailand and across the region to explore the possibilities of cloud AI and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Meanwhile, Chulalongkorn University and Huawei shared a commitment to cultivating digital talent. Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, remarked that "Our collaboration with Huawei is a step forward in building the digital expertise that Thailand needs to thrive in the intelligent era. By working closely with global technology leaders like Huawei, we can better prepare our students to drive innovation and contribute to the nation's digital transformation."

As one of the first institutions to co-establish the "Huawei Academy", BUPT shared its practical experience from three aspects: industry-education integration, smart education, and digital talent cultivation. "As an important training base for digital economy talent and an innovation source for ICT technology, BUPT has always been actively exploring new models of cooperation with enterprises. We make every effort to build platforms such as UNTES Future Learning Center oriented to the intelligent era," said Ms. Wang Yao, Director of International Office of BUPT.

At the event, several winning teams shared practical and innovative cases built on Huawei Cloud. For example, a team developed an AI therapy enhancement system that operates through remote speech. This system provides more efficient and convenient treatment support for patients with language disorders. Another team designed an integrated building automation management system to improve the efficiency and safety of building management through intelligent means. These projects fully demonstrate the ability and potential of developers to use scientific and technological innovation to solve practical problems.

Moreover, Huawei and more than 10 Thai partners held a Job Fair side event, providing a platform for leading enterprises to connect with excellent developers and students. Enterprises can identify and attract high-potential talent and jointly explore the possibility of future cooperation, forming a more dynamic industrial ecosystem.

The champions of this year's competition included KernelPanic from Sri Lanka (Student Track) and LifeSparrow from Hong Kong (China) (Enterprise Track). The winning teams will receive a total prize pool of USD34,000, technical training based on Huawei Cloud, and the opportunity to collaborate with Huawei on future projects. This reinforces Huawei's commitment to nurturing and empowering tech talent in the region, promoting innovation and collaboration in cloud and AI technologies.

