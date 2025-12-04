Huawei Cloud Deepens Reach in Indonesia, Accelerating the Development of an ASEAN AI Engine

Xin Dajiang, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Huawei Indonesia, said in his address that Huawei Cloud collaborates with leading enterprises like Telkomsel, Indosat, XLSmart, PLN, and to serve local giants such as Bluebird, BCA, CT Corp, and Alfamart and hundreds of small- and medium-sized enterprises in Indonesia to foster ecosystem growth, generate employment, and nurture the next generation of digital talent. He noted that Huawei Cloud's Jakarta Region has three availability zones (AZs). AI and cloud technologies not only offer technical support but also drive innovation in digital transformation of individuals, enterprises, and governments. Huawei Cloud embodies the gotong royong spirit in Indonesia, for Indonesia.

Indonesia's large population and diverse industry scenarios are crucial for building an ASEAN AI engine. Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific emphasized Huawei Cloud's commitment to continually enhancing local infrastructure and full-stack AI capabilities in Indonesia, accelerating industry intelligence and fostering a thriving ecosystem with more than 300 partners.

Enhancing local investment and ecosystem development to build a robust cloud foundation for the AI era

In 2022, Huawei Cloud's 3-AZ data center entered operation, delivering active-active disaster recovery, 99.99% high availability, and 20 ms latency across the country for superior experience. Leon Fang, CEO of Huawei Cloud Indonesia, announced that Huawei Cloud will introduce the fourth AZ in 2026, as part its continued investment in local infrastructure.

Huawei Cloud is not just a technology enabler, but a long-term digital transformation partner for local enterprises. During the summit, Huawei Cloud and Telkomsel, Indonesia's leading telecommunications company, announced an AI partnership to accelerate industry intelligence with full-stack AI capabilities.

Huawei Cloud has established a thriving digital ecosystem in Indonesia, collaborating with more than 300 partners to serve customers across industries. At the event, Huawei Cloud its key partner Telkom released a joint CDN service to improve local content distribution.

Full-stack AI: Innovating for Indonesian enterprises' future

AI technology paradigms are shifting—from generative to agentic, from public data to industry-specific data, from commercial to open-source models, and from concentrated AI compute to a diverse landscape. Cloud data centers are adapting to these shifts, transforming into an intelligent foundation for the AI era. William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, emphasized that Huawei Cloud keeps opening up full-stack AI capabilities to help local customers capitalize on AI opportunities.

Huawei Cloud continues to strengthen data and AI capabilities by offering leading databases, upgrading data services, and innovating AI platforms. At the data service level, Huawei Cloud launched the next-generation serverless AI-native lakehouse Data Fabric. This provides a high-performance unified lakehouse engine, enabling users to develop T+0 real-time lakehouse solutions. At the engine layer, the latest data warehouse service DWS 3.0 allows for independent scaling of storage and compute on demand. Huawei Cloud database TaurusDB, through in-depth integration with DFV distributed storage, achieves significant advancements in architecture, performance, elastic scaling, and high availability, further enhancing data processing efficiency. In terms of innovative AI platforms, Huawei Cloud offers the one-stop AI development platform ModelArts and the AI agent platform Versatile. These platforms support popular open-source AI models for efficient AI agent development.

Cloud for Good: Empowering sustainable development with cloud and AI

Huawei Cloud stays true to its Cloud for Good philosophy, harnessing cloud and AI technologies to benefit communities, the environment, and sustainable development. Aka Dai, Director of Huawei Cloud Marketing, showcased how Huawei's Cloud for Good initiative is transforming Indonesia. Huawei Cloud works with local institutions, universities, and organizations to nurture local cloud and AI talent. To date, Huawei Cloud has signed talent cultivation cooperation agreements with more than 100 universities and academic research institutions, more than 20 government departments, and key customers, helping Indonesia cultivate more than 100,000 digital professionals, providing ongoing impetus to the local digital economy. Huawei Cloud plans to broaden collaboration with customers and partners to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation in areas like environment, agriculture, healthcare, and education, fostering an inclusive, sustainable, and intelligent Indonesia.

The event features a packed agenda of keynotes, sessions, and exhibitions. During the sessions, Huawei Cloud highlighted its full-stack AI capabilities, discussed technological innovations with partners from sectors like e-commerce & retail, FinTech, local life, media & entertainment, and logistics, and shared the latest cloud native practices in typical scenarios with enterprises such as detikcom, , FancyTech, ConnectNow AI, Speakly AI and OnePro. At the enterprise session, Huawei Cloud reaffirmed its commitments to leading technologies, localized services, and an open ecosystem to support the growth of local governments and businesses. Customers including Bank Neo Commerce, Telkom, and Alfamart showcased their industry innovation achievements using Huawei Cloud. Alongside Ulearning, Cloudwise, Talk Cloud, Wattwise, Cognify, and Dyna.AI, they launched the Huawei Cloud Indonesia AI Partner Alliance for Governments and Enterprises to accelerate the intelligent development for local enterprises. At the partner session, Huawei Cloud engaged in deep discussions with local customers and partners on ecosystem strategies, unveiled new ecosystem cooperation measures, and presented annual awards to partners such as Paratekno、Weefer、Solusi. In the exhibition area, Huawei Cloud displayed cutting-edge experiences, along with the latest advancements in databases, big data, and distributed cloud. Leading partners from the AI, FinTech, Internet, and retail fields, such as Fortius, Soltius, and Ayodya Dialog Semesta, joined to showcase joint innovation achievements.

