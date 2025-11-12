Huawei Cloud is ranked by Gartner® as 2nd in Thailand's IaaS Market by revenue in 2024, AI Strategy Fuels Local Digital Transformation

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud today announced that it has been ranked second by revenue in Thailand's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, according to the latest report from Gartner, which we believe solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing international cloud providers in the country. To us, this recognition coincides with a global brand refresh, introducing a new logo and the slogan "The AI Pioneer in Industries," underscoring its commitment to empowering various sectors with AI technology.

Deepened Localization Strategy Drives Market Leadership

Adhering to its "In Local, For Local" strategy in Thailand, Huawei Cloud has strengthened its local infrastructure and service capabilities. It now operates 3 Availability Zones in Thailand, delivering high-reliability cloud services with latency as low as 12ms. Supported by a local team and ecosystem, Huawei Cloud serves over 1,000 Thai customers.

Huawei Cloud empowers Thai enterprises through its three core advantages: Security & Reliability, AI-Driven Evolution, and Localized Services. it offers more than 110 cloud services and solutions, encompassing infrastructure, AI technologies, and industry-specific large models. To date, it has supported digital transformation for over 40 government agencies in Thailand, including chatbot enhancements, AI knowledge base development, and training of local large language models. Its comprehensive solutions lower the barrier to cloud adoption and ensure compatibility with diverse IT environments. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud has cultivated a robust AI ecosystem, having trained more than 20,000 local developers.

Brand Evolution to "The AI Pioneer in Industries" Focuses on AI Innovation

The new brand positioning, "The AI Pioneer in Industries," signifies a strategic focus on industry-specific AI. In Thailand, Huawei Cloud is leveraging its strengths in three key areas to accelerate intelligent transformation:

Support for Mainstream Models, Strengthening the AI Foundation: Built on Ascend AI cloud services, Huawei Cloud supports leading open-source large models like DeepSeek, Qwen, and GLM, ensuring data security throughout its lifecycle. Its training environment boasts high stability, capable of supporting continuous training for up to 40 days and with a task recovery time of less than 10 minutes. Enterprise-Grade Agent Platform for Rapid AI Deployment: The Versatile Agent platform streamlines development, enabling users to create AI Agents in just two steps, improving efficiency and reducing response latency by over 40%. Integrated solutions are also available for SMEs. Proven Industry Expertise and Shared Experience: Huawei Cloud's AI solutions have been successfully implemented globally across various sectors, including public services (Pangu Government), finance (Pangu Finance), industry (Pangu Predict), healthcare (Pangu Medical) and autonomous driving.

Executive Quote: Sustained Investment for Thailand's Digital Future

Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud APAC commented, "We are honored by Huawei Cloud's progress in the Thai IaaS market. Our new slogan represents our pledge to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to Thailand's industries, helping them seize digital and intelligent opportunities. We will continue investing in local infrastructure, talent development, and ecosystem partnerships to build a thriving digital economy together."

About Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud, a leading global cloud service provider, offers reliable, secure, and innovative cloud services to empower digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 。 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Thailand