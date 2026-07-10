Huawei Cloud Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a leading global technology research and consulting firm, has released its 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Infrastructure report. Huawei Cloud has been named a Leader in the report, underscoring its recognized leadership in the global cloud AI infrastructure market.

The report evaluates leading cloud service providers worldwide based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Building on its success in China, Huawei Cloud is extending its proven capabilities to customers around the world through flexible strategies tailored to diverse enterprise needs. Huawei Cloud's core strengths include:

Software-hardware-chip synergy and vertical integration. Huawei Cloud combines deep vertical integration with system-level innovation to drive the evolution of next-generation AI infrastructure. Its high-speed UnifiedBus network enables unified resource pooling across CPUs, NPUs, memory, storage, and DPUs. Powered by UnifiedBus, the next-generation AI Cluster Service (AICS) supports cloud supernodes with thousands of NPUs, as well as ultra-large clusters scaling to hundreds of thousands of NPUs. The Elastic Memory Service (EMS) delivers cache hit rates of up to 95% for ultra-long-context inference. CCE Volcano provides topology-aware scheduling and distributed inference acceleration across AI container clusters, significantly improving the performance and efficiency of large-scale enterprise AI workloads.

Huawei Cloud combines deep vertical integration with system-level innovation to drive the evolution of next-generation AI infrastructure. Its high-speed UnifiedBus network enables unified resource pooling across CPUs, NPUs, memory, storage, and DPUs. Powered by UnifiedBus, the next-generation AI Cluster Service (AICS) supports cloud supernodes with thousands of NPUs, as well as ultra-large clusters scaling to hundreds of thousands of NPUs. The Elastic Memory Service (EMS) delivers cache hit rates of up to 95% for ultra-long-context inference. CCE Volcano provides topology-aware scheduling and distributed inference acceleration across AI container clusters, significantly improving the performance and efficiency of large-scale enterprise AI workloads. Comprehensive AI products and solutions. Huawei Cloud offers a complete AI portfolio spanning AI infrastructure, model training and inference via ModelArts, AI-ready data processing with AI DataLake, data governance through DataArts, and full-stack AI security. This comprehensive portfolio empowers enterprises to manage the entire AI lifecycle—from large-scale training to production-grade inference—while significantly reducing deployment and operational complexity and ensuring robust, end-to-end AI security. Huawei Cloud has also launched its Industry AI Foundry, designed to accelerate AI adoption across industries by fostering ecosystem partnerships and helping customers deploy AI to solve real-world challenges. To date, it has launched dedicated zones for smart healthcare, embodied AI, and more.

Huawei Cloud offers a complete AI portfolio spanning AI infrastructure, model training and inference via ModelArts, AI-ready data processing with AI DataLake, data governance through DataArts, and full-stack AI security. This comprehensive portfolio empowers enterprises to manage the entire AI lifecycle—from large-scale training to production-grade inference—while significantly reducing deployment and operational complexity and ensuring robust, end-to-end AI security. Huawei Cloud has also launched its Industry AI Foundry, designed to accelerate AI adoption across industries by fostering ecosystem partnerships and helping customers deploy AI to solve real-world challenges. To date, it has launched dedicated zones for smart healthcare, embodied AI, and more. Powerful hybrid cloud AI deployment capabilities. Guided by its Cloud + Data + AI strategy, Huawei Cloud Stack redefines hybrid cloud for the agentic era through its comprehensive portfolio, including HCF, HCS, and HCSD. Whether organizations are looking to accelerate cloud migration, modernize by fully embracing cloud-native architectures, or build industry clouds and national sovereign clouds, Huawei Cloud Stack can deliver the solution best suited to their needs.

Huawei Cloud's recognition as a Leader highlights both its technological leadership and its growing influence in the AI infrastructure market. Since the end of 2025, Huawei Cloud has rapidly integrated its business and R&D resources around an AI-first strategy, while continuing to invest heavily in AI infrastructure to build the foundation for AI innovation. By introducing a new generation of AI infrastructure offerings, including AICS, Agentic Memory Storage (AMS), and unified general-purpose and AI compute scheduling, Huawei Cloud has significantly strengthened its competitive edge in software-hardware-chip synergy. Combining this foundation with the ModelArts platform, the AgentArts enterprise AI agent platform, and the Industry AI Foundry, Huawei Cloud is accelerating AI adoption across key industries such as finance and healthcare, ushering in a new era of AI-powered industry transformation.

Source: Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Infrastructure, 6 July 2026

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