'HUAWEI eKit' in Bangladesh for Better distribution of ICT Products

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has launched 'HUAWEI eKit,' a robust sub-brand that provides an easy supply chain and distribution system for ICT products through local distributors in Bangladesh. The launching ceremony was held on November 20, 2023, at Huawei Bangladesh Academy.

HUAWEI eKit Launch Ceremony in Bangladesh

Excel Technologies LTD and Inflow Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd will work with HUAWEI eKit in the distribution process. HUAWEI eKit, Excel, and Inflow Jointly organized the launching ceremony. The event was attended by Ms. Kousalya Narayan, Vice President of South Asia Channels Management, Inflow Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd, Mr. Goutam Saha, Managing Director, Excel Technologies, Mr. Allen Liu, Vice President of Huawei South Asia and MD, Huawei South Asia Enterprise Business Group. Other high officials from Huawei, Excel, and Inflow were also present at the event.

HUAWEI eKit, a sub-brand dedicated to SME customers and partners. Policies, products, solutions, services, and digital tool platforms are integrated on HUAWEI eKit to build end-to-end enterprise digital solutions. In the SME market, HUAWEI eKit intends to grows together with partners and helps thousands of enterprises go digital with its intelligent products and solutions.

Ms. Kousalya Naraya, Vice President, South Asia Channels Management, Inflow Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd, said, "HUAWEI eKit launch has immense strategic significance as it will empower distributors and retailers. Together with HUAWEI eKit, we believe in collaborative growth. HUAWEI eKit aligns with Inflow Technologies' commitment to driving technological advancements and business success in the region."

Mr. Goutam Saha, Managing Director of Excel Technologies Limited, said, "I am delighted to begin our partnership with HUAWEI eKit. This sub-brand aligns with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge ICT solutions. It promises to redefine the landscape of technology distribution in our country. Launching the HUAWEI eKit in the Bangladesh market provides a unique opportunity for us."

Mr. Allen Liu, Vice President of Huawei South Asia and MD of Huawei South Asia Enterprise Business Group, said, "Huawei is introducing a sub-brand known as ' HUAWEI eKit'. It will bring innovative ICT products through our distribution partners in the retail sector. This sub-brand is ideal for ensuring retail business growth for the retailers. Partners and Consumers will also benefit from this platform as the HUAWEI eKit products will be available in our distributors' inventory. This sub- brand will help make significant contributions to realizing Smart Bangladesh.

In the HUAWEI eKit distribution landscape, Excel Technologies will be responsible for product promotion, market availability, and after-sales services. Simultaneously, Inflow is responsible for bringing these products to Bangladesh, taking orders from local distributors and retailers, and acquiring the product from HUAWEI eKit.

