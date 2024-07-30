Huawei Holds 'Cloud Summit South Asia 2024': Emphasizes Cloud First Strategy

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Huawei South Asia has organized the 'Huawei Cloud Summit South Asia 2024' in Bangladesh. A constellation of industry experts, stakeholders participated in the internationally acclaimed summit in Dhaka. The grand event offered a stellar opportunity to gain insights into the headways of new technologies like Cloud, AI, and Big Data in the Industry 4.0 era and their digital benefits for Bangladesh and the South Asian region.

Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia Region & CEO of Huawei Bangladesh Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC Song Yang, Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China

Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia Region & CEO of Huawei Bangladesh; Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC; Yuhang Wang, Consulting Analyst at Frost and Sullivan; James Chu, Director of International Consulting, Huawei Cloud; Ringko Kabiraj, Analyst (Server & Cloud Security), National Data Center at Bangladesh Computer Council; Eric Young, CTO of Neuxnet; Johnny Lyu, CTO for International Business of Huawei Hybrid Cloud; Dr. Upendra Pieris, CEO of OREL IT were present at the event. Song Yang, Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh shared a video message for the event.

With the motto of 'Leap into intelligence with better cloud', the summit featured business leaders, leading innovators, cloud service customers, and partners who engaged with the attendees by sharing their views on global and regional cloud technology trends and success stories. It also focused on cultivating a smarter cloud ecosystem and explored gateways for new strategies and plans to capitalize on intelligence-driven economic opportunities.

Industry leaders and experts credited the impact of the government's role that has already enabled wider digitalization opportunities. They also emphasized the urgency of initiating Cloud Must strategies, which will spur long-term benefits by implementing new and updated policies.

Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia Region & CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Huawei Cloud Summit South Asia 2024 highlights the immense potential and opportunities that cloud technology brings to the region. We intend to create a robust cloud ecosystem that supports businesses, enhances efficiency, and fosters innovation."

He highlighted, "With the government's support through policy implementation, adopting a cloud-first strategy is essential to accelerate Bangladesh's growth and innovation. Embracing cloud technologies can unlock new potentials and drive digital benefits. Huawei is always committed to supporting South Asia to bring in new opportunities through the adoption of megatrends that can disrupt the macro environment." He urged all the partners and stakeholders to unlock new possibilities with cloud and accelerate the region's journey towards a digital future."

Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC, Huawei Cloud, said, "HUAWEI CLOUD provides customers with more than 240 cloud services, 210 solutions, and 12,000 partner applications, and continues to release new popular cloud services. In the Asia-Pacific market in 2023, our revenue in APAC increase by 77%. He mentioned, "All of these achievements are due to the trust and support of our customers and partners, and it is also largely attributed to our strategies of technology, infrastructure and ecosystem. Huawei's intent to provide Technology as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Expertise as a Service, and local support played a key role here."

Song Yang, Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China, shared, "Smart Bangladesh is not only a vision of Bangladesh for developing the digital economy, But also the key driving force for the country's modernization. China is willing to share its experiences to help Bangladesh build a digital economy. The leaders from all industries have discussed how cloud, big data and AI technologies can help realize digital transformation. I believe that Huawei and all other industry leaders here will become the pioneers to unleash more potential in driving Bangladesh's digital economic development."

With more than 30 years of ICT experience and cutting-edge products and solutions, Huawei Cloud has been recognized by international research institutes including the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant. It has grown 20 times in the APAC public cloud market in last four years, becoming the fastest-growing provider among the top five. Leading in the hybrid cloud segment, Huawei Cloud Stack holds No. 1 in Thailand, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Continuing its landmark journey in Bangladesh, HUAWEI CLOUD has launched the first e-government cloud with BCC and the first hybrid cloud for 'Robi' in Bangladesh.

HUAWEI CLOUD is fully committed to supporting South Asia's digital development, aiming to stimulate innovation, improve efficiency, and strengthen local partnership, thereby contributing to the vibrant growth of South Asia's digital economy.

SOURCE Huawei Cloud APAC