Huawei Mainframe Modernization Solution Debuts at Huawei Cloud Summit Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Huawei Cloud Summit Hong Kong, themed "Leap to Intelligence", Lv Jinjiang, CTO of Huawei Mainframe Modernization BU for International Business and CTO of Huawei Hybrid Cloud for International Business, delivered a keynote speech titled "Mainframe Modernization, Transforming Financial Core Systems Faster." In this speech, Lv introduced Huawei's mainframe modernization solution.

Lv Jinjiang, CTO of Huawei Mainframe Modernization BU for International Business and CTO of Huawei Hybrid Cloud for International Business

Lv Jinjiang said: "The accelerating digital and intelligent transformation of industries has been driving a shift from mainframes to open architectures. Huawei's Mainframe Modernization solution provides cloud-hardware synergy, more dependable processes, and innovative scenario-specific solutions. It helps establish an open architecture for modern core systems. It is a new trusted solution for customers."

Transforming mainframe systems requires end-to-end full-stack migration covering hardware, databases, middleware, and core application systems, which is a worldwide challenge. With more than 30 years of ICT expertise, Huawei will try to make breakthroughs in 10 key technologies related to hardware, software, and processes:

Hardware : Huawei will leverage computing servers with high fault-tolerance and high-end storage to improve reliability and availability of hardware platforms.

: Huawei will leverage computing servers with high fault-tolerance and high-end storage to improve reliability and availability of hardware platforms. Software : Huawei will try to harness cloud platforms with high availability and cloud load balancing to transform centralized integrated databases and middleware into high-performance distributed databases, financial-grade middleware, and security components.

: Huawei will try to harness cloud platforms with high availability and cloud load balancing to transform centralized integrated databases and middleware into high-performance distributed databases, financial-grade middleware, and security components. Processes: Huawei will use their application migration tools, software development tools, and systematic professional services to ensure seamless switchover and systematic O&M.

Huawei's Mainframe Modernization solution leverages the advantages of software-hardware synergy and consolidates Huawei's extensive experience serving diverse industries. It helps government and enterprise customers modernize their mainframe systems faster in the following ways:

Cloud-hardware synergy: The solution uses HA cloud software and highly reliable general hardware systems to deliver RAS 2 P capabilities, namely, high reliability, availability, serviceability, security, and performance. A cloud native foundation with 99.999% availability has been established.

The solution uses HA cloud software and highly reliable general hardware systems to deliver RAS P capabilities, namely, high reliability, availability, serviceability, security, and performance. A cloud native foundation with 99.999% availability has been established. More dependable processes: The solution is based on Huawei's extensive industry practices and expert experiences. It provides financial-grade end-to-end processes from high-level design consulting, detailed design, and integration enablement, to performance tuning and deterministic O&M. These processes help customers enhance their compliance posture, efficiently move to cloud, and ensure service continuity.

The solution is based on Huawei's extensive industry practices and expert experiences. It provides financial-grade end-to-end processes from high-level design consulting, detailed design, and integration enablement, to performance tuning and deterministic O&M. These processes help customers enhance their compliance posture, efficiently move to cloud, and ensure service continuity. Innovative scenario-specific solutions: Four solutions for modernizing infrastructure, applications, data, and O&M are available for three migration scenarios: re-hosting, re-platforming, and re-architecting. The modernization supports a building-block approach.

The accelerating digital and intelligent transformation poses new requirements for independent innovation of digital technologies. In the finance sector, most financial institutions have deployed cloud infrastructure and migrated some applications to the cloud, and some top banks have migrated their core applications to cloud and built modern core systems. In the future, Huawei will continue to invest more in innovation using foundational technologies and to help more customers across diverse industries modernize their mainframe systems faster.

SOURCE Huawei Cloud