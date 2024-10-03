Huawei Partners with SVOA to Launch 'HUAWEI eKit': Expanding SME go digital and intelligent

BANGKOK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei continues to expand its enterprise market, announcing the appointment of "SVOA Public Company Limited" as its latest partner in driving enterprise technology for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Thailand. This move aligns with the mission to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

The management team of SVOA Public Company Limited and Huawei on the occasion of jointly announcing cooperation to expand the SME market business in Thailand

Mr. William Zhang, President of Enterprise Business, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated that business growth trends continue, driven by technological changes across industries and businesses of all sizes. Huawei understands the diverse technological needs of businesses in each sector, from small to large organizations, to design products and solutions that meet the actual usage requirements of each organization.

The collaboration with SVOA Public Company Limited as an official HUAWEI Gold Distribution Partner in Thailand marks another successful step for Huawei in expanding channels to bring technology to organizations of all sizes. SVOA's strength lies in its 40-year history as a major distributor of technology products, both hardware and software, in Thailand.

Under this partnership, SVOA will be able to offer enterprise-level technology solutions to a broader market through products under the HUAWEI eKit brand. This product line consists of products and solutions designed specifically to meet the needs of small organizations, applying experiences from the global ICT industry and digital transformation.

"Huawei has been operating in Thailand for over 25 years, bringing expertise in information and communication technology to support digital transformation across various industries. With digital transformation, many SMEs have turned to digital technology to increase efficiency and enhance innovation in their businesses. The HUAWEI eKit approach will offer products, solutions, and platforms tailored for the SME market to support business expansion and capture new opportunities in the digital era," Mr. Zhang added.

Ms. Kulapa Intanate, Chief Executive Officer of SVOA Public Company Limited, said that this collaboration with Huawei will further the company's commitment to being a leader in Thailand's IT business and contributing to the development of the Thai IT industry. This aligns with the goals of both organizations to create growth, development, and offer quality new products, services, and technologies.

The initial plan for promoting HUAWEI eKit will focus primarily on network products, which the company views as essential basic technology for data connectivity in organizations of all sizes.

HUAWEI eKit product line for 2024 includes dozens of items, including the Datacom Network series. This series features Access Point Switches, Multi-Service gateways in the S220S and S310S series with converged access supporting GE and 2.5G, and the flagship Access Point model AP361.

In addition, there are various models of the intelligent IdeaHub display, designed for upgrading offices and smart classrooms under the concept of intelligent collaboration. The product line also includes high-capacity MiniFTTO optical gateway devices. These products are suitable for marketing to small businesses while maintaining outstanding competitiveness in the market.

In the future, HUAWEI eKit will continue to design suitable products for ease of use, develop a strong sales channel system, and create a market that can grow completely. Through appropriate marketing systems and efficient work platforms, HUAWEI eKit will help partners develop representatives at various levels, including installers and retail agents. Huawei is confident that cooperation with partners will help drive the development of the SME market in the country effectively.

SOURCE Huawei