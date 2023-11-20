Huawei Proposes Green and Digital Energy Transition and Launches Joint Innovation Center with PLN at Enlit Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlit Asia co-organized with the 78th Indonesia National Electricity Day, was successfully held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event gathered more than 12,000 attendees. As the Diamond Sponsor, Huawei presented innovative electric power solutions and launched the Joint Innovation Center with Indonesia's state giant Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, delivering the welcome address at the opening ceremony Huawei and PLN launched the Joint Innovation Center

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, kicked off his speech by shedding light on Asia Pacific countries' progress in green and digital development, and pointing out that we are transforming to a green and digital economy where sustainability and robust growth are mutually reinforcing, the dual transition will require closed collaboration between government, public entities, investors, and businesses of all sizes.

Nicholas continues that as a global leading ICT provider rooted in Asia Pacific market, Huawei will continue to contribute from innovating in digital and energy technology, cultivating digital talent for electric power industry, and accelerating the digital transformation through strategic collaboration with top industrial players like PLN to set up the good reference in APAC region.

At the event, Huawei and PLN launched the Joint Innovation Center together, which will boost PLN's digital transformation and unleash the digital value of their assets.

Nezar Patria, Vice Minister of Communications and information of Indonesia, and Bapak Darmawan Prasodjo, CEO of PLN and Chairman of MKI Board of Supervisory visited the booth and exchanged insights with Huawei experts for cutting-edge electric power solutions that can further strengthen future energy transition.

Edwin Diender, CIO of Huawei Electric Power Business Unit, introduced the "Digitalization Trends in the Electric Power Industry" report by Huawei. He said: "Future networks will be built to support more than 100 times today's capacity, but their total energy consumption will be no higher than that of today's networks. Huawei will continue to find innovative scenarios and key technologies for the industry to ensure energy security, maximize efficiency of energy utilization, reduce energy waste, and promote high-quality energy and electric power development."

"Energy transition will bring hundreds of millions of widely distributed sensors into the system, and real-time perception will become the basis of dynamic balance of power systems" said Frank Zou, Director of Electric Power Industry Digital Solution of Huawei Indonesia, at the Knowledge Hub presentation, "we need the support of a systematic digital capability including communication, computing and cyber security to reach the goal of energy transition."

Up to now, Huawei has deeply cooperated with more than 190 power companies around the world and jointly built over 40 scenario-based solutions with ecological partners to pave a digital way for global energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

