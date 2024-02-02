Huawei Unveils Wi-Fi 7 at APAN57 to Upgrade the Network Experience for Education

BANGKOK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei inspired the education sector to upgrade its infrastructure by unveiling its enterprise-class "AirEngine Wi-Fi 7", the latest generation of Wi-Fi standards solutions that offer a smoother and more reliable wireless network in high-density, high-bandwidth, and low-latency use cases, such as when accessing the metaverse and utilizing Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) for education.

Huawei joins APAN57 for the first time in Thailand, showcasing its vision and embracing next-generation education technologies.

"The trend in the education industry is now evolving from digitalization to intelligent infrastructure," stated Mr. Sheldon Wang, Vice President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. During the 57th Asia-Pacific Advanced Network (APAN57) meeting, He presented Huawei's unwavering dedication to seamlessly integrating ICT elements like connectivity, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence across the entire educational spectrum. This commitment aims to foster innovation in teaching, scientific research, management, and services.

Teaching and learning have shifted from using traditional blackboards to multimedia tools, from learning in a fixed location to anytime, anywhere, as well as from one-way lecturing to more student-centric learning. Scientific research too needs to solve complex computing and analytics tasks and relies more on technologies like high-performance computing (HPC), high-performance data analytics (HPDA), big data, and artificial intelligence, all of which require high-bandwidth and stable Wi-Fi solutions.

Under the theme "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Education Intelligence", Huawei showcased technology and innovations for education during APAN57, focusing on infrastructure upgrades to accelerate technology transformation for the next generation of education. Leveraging technologies such as optical network and Wi-Fi 7, Huawei has integrated wired, wireless, office, and IoT networks to connect campus networks, education and research networks, and the Internet. This created a single secure, stable, and intelligent network, enhancing the bearing capabilities of the service system and user experience.

Huawei is ready to apply its global industry expertise to support the development of ICT infrastructure, a key factor in the education sector's digital transformation, in addition to offering key solutions like "Intelligent Education" to expedite research-focused technology-driven digital transformation.

A special forum, the "Thailand Medical Research HPDA Infrastructure Innovation Panel," was organized by Huawei at APAN57, inviting experts from leading medical universities including Khon Kaen University (KKU), Siriraj Hospital, National Biobank of Thailand, and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, to exchange ideas and preparedness guidelines for supporting the development of scientific and medical research. The discussion was led by Mr. Prayuth TungsaNgob, Huawei Thailand's Chief Technology Officer of Enterprise Business. Huawei's Scientific Research HPDA Solution adopts an ultra-high-density design, both in terms of capacity and performance, to make significant savings in equipment room space, thereby lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 delivers high bandwidth and supports e-classrooms that can use HD video and audio for teaching. On top of realistic interactivity, the Wi-Fi 7 also sets a robust foundation to support the next generation of teaching and learning, such as HPDA and Converged Campus Network, both of which feature advanced computing and energy-saving capabilities, as well as environmental friendliness. Huawei plans to promote the industry holistically under the Digital Talent Ecosystem and will continue to cooperate with policymakers and partners to cultivate 50,000 talents in Thailand by 2027.

SOURCE Huawei Enterprise