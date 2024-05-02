Huawei Unveils New Offerings for Commercial and Distribution Markets to Drive Intelligent Growth of SMEs

BANGKOK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Asia-Pacific Partners Conference was held during the Digital and Intelligent APAC Congress with the theme "Joining Hands for a Shared Era". About 1000 partners from 15 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific gathered in Bangkok. At the conference, Huawei released multiple products and scenario-based solutions for the commercial market and distribution business in Asia-Pacific, and held forums and roundtables to discuss how to jointly enable digital and intelligent transformation within industries. Huawei also presented awards to recognize excellent partners.

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Enterprise Sales, delivered the opening speech Tim Cao, Vice President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Enterprise Sales (Partners), released 2024 Asia-Pacific commercial market high-frequency scenarios and partner policies Wei Xianbin, Director of the Distribution Business Dept of Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, delivered the speech

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Enterprise Sales, stated that with the support of partners and customers, Huawei Asia-Pacific Enterprise Business achieved excellent performance in the three types of markets in 2023, particularly in terms of commercial market and distribution business. In 2024, Huawei will continue to stay partner-centric, increase investment and support for partners, win opportunities together, and collectively advance the digital and intelligent transformation of SMEs across the Asia-Pacific.

Tim Cao, Vice President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Enterprise Sales (Partners), released solutions for 11 frequent scenarios of the Asia-Pacific commercial market for 2024. These scenarios include but are not limited to campus networks, SME office networks, MSP storage services, FTTO solutions for hotel. He pointed out that Huawei will continue to provide support for partners from multiple aspects, including R&D, marketing, sales, supply, and services. Through the upgrade of policies, tools, and products and solutions, Huawei will work together with partners to help commercial market customers succeed.

Wei Xianbin, Director of the Distribution Business Dept of Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, emphasized that Huawei will continue to build a healthy and orderly partner system in the distribution business, and will also develop products that can be widely used with the HUAWEI eKit brand, making it a product and IT platform that are easy to buy and sell, easy to install and maintain, easy to learn and use. Meanwhile, Huawei will jointly explore the new blue ocean with partners. Together with partners, Huawei released 21 new products for the Asia-Pacific distribution business during the event.

The Sales Director of PPLUS, the Associate Solution Sales Director of Acclivis, and the Business Manager - SAARC of Inflow shared their success stories in working with Huawei to help customers in the commercial market and distribution business achieve digital transformation. They also expressed willingness to continue to closely cooperate with Huawei.

With the themes "Shaping Smarter Finance Together with Partners", "Building Smarter Cities with Integration Service Vendor (ISV) Partners", "Building Robust ICT Infrastructure with Intelligent Campus & Data Center Partners", and "Collaborating with Service Partners to Create Value for Customers", a diverse series of partner forums and roundtables were held to develop future collaboration opportunities during the conference.

Huawei also presented 17 awards to commend partner companies and individuals that made outstanding contributions and remarkable achievements in 2023. These awards included the Industry Partner of the Year, Vertical Partner of the Year, Sales Partner of the Year, Excellent Individual and more. Looking ahead, Huawei will build a more tightly-knit system with partners of various industries and work together in three types of markets, driving greater success amidst digital and intelligent transformation.

SOURCE Huawei Enterprise