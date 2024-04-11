Humane Announces Ai Pin Now Available Nationwide

Humane Ai Pin ushers in the era of ambient computing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humane Inc. announced the general availability of the Humane Ai Pin, the world's first wearable artificial intelligence (Ai) computer. Available to customers today, Ai Pin is a wearable computer designed to act as an assistant and second brain. It harnesses Ai to seek answers, take notes, capture moments, make calls, and send messages all while allowing users to remain present.

"At Humane, we see the world not as it is, but as it could be," said Imran Chaudhri, Chairman and Co-Founder, Humane. "We work tirelessly to integrate intelligent technology into daily life, with the goal of freeing you from repetitive, mundane tasks, and enhancing the way you interact with the world around you. The launch of Ai Pin is a significant moment in the evolution of personal technology by bringing Ai compute capabilities in a new wearable form factor with a smart operating system to anyone, everywhere they go. Our Ai operating system, Cosmos, will unlock new ways to interact with all of your devices while staying present in the world and with the people around you."

"The potential of Ai Pin is it learns from you and understands you. You can naturally capture a moment, it can remember something for you, or answer questions," said Bethany Bongiorno, CEO and Co-Founder, Humane. "The more you tell your Ai Pin about you, the more useful it will become for you."

The Ai Pin is a standalone wearable device and is powered by a monthly plan that provides unlimited AI queries, unlimited talk, text and data, and unlimited storage of photos and videos for all customers.

Product Features:

Ai Mic — Ask Ai Pin questions about the world around you, how to solve problems, help you generate ideas, do research, and keep up to date on the latest events and news.

— Ask Ai Pin questions about the world around you, how to solve problems, help you generate ideas, do research, and keep up to date on the latest events and news. Phone — Make calls and send messages, while on the go and hands free, and use Ai to help craft your messages.

Capture — Ask Ai Pin to take photos and 15 second HD videos, all while you stay present in the moment.

Notes — Ask Ai Pin to take a note, make a list, or remember something for you. Ask it to make recommendations for you using what you told it to remember.

Interpreter — Use Ai Pin to speak and understand over 50 different languages, learn a new language, or use it to navigate the world.

Catch Me Up — Allow Ai Pin to summarize what you missed.

DJ — With a TIDAL subscription on Ai Pin, discover new music, ask questions about what you're listening to, and generate playlists with Ai.

Laser Ink Display — Provides a display that is there when you need it and disappears when you don't by lifting and tilting the palm of your hand.

Perpetual Power System — The Ai Pin Bundle comes with an extra Battery Booster and Charge Case, which when coupled with the Battery in the Ai Pin ensures you can wear Ai Pin all day.

Humane Operating System — Cosmos

Humane Ai Pin is powered by Cosmos, the Humane-developed proprietary Ai operating system that merges intelligent technologies with user-friendly interaction and advanced security. Cosmos was uniquely designed to operate both on a device and in the cloud to provide fast and easy product updates. Humane's unique Ai Bus cloud architecture and Context System eliminate the need to download or manage apps, instantly and intelligently connecting users to the appropriate Ai experience based on their actions and context.

"We have an ambitious roadmap with software improvements, new features, additional partnerships and our SDK. All of this will enable your Ai Pin to become smarter and more powerful over time," said Bethany Bongiorno, CEO and Co-Founder, Humane. "Our vision is for Cosmos to eventually exist in many different devices and form factors, which will allow for truly ambient computing."

Humane Plan

Humane offers a service plan which includes a dedicated Ai Pin phone number and cellular connectivity through the Humane network connected by T-Mobile. The Humane plan is an unlimited wireless service plan which enables screenless Ai-powered texting and calling and includes cloud data storage, access to Ai services, and a domestic cellular plan with unlimited talk, text, and data.

Looking Ahead

Humane's extensive roadmap for expanding the Ai Pin and Cosmos ecosystem include software, operating system development, partnerships, and licensures. Today, Humane also announced the development of Vision, available today in Beta, an SDK available later this year, and strategic international partnerships.

Vision — allows users to understand and make decisions based on visual input, such as identifying objects or describing locations.

SDK — the first phase of this SDK for third-party developers to build experiences for Ai Pin and Cosmos begin in the second half of 2024, empowering developers to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in AI experiences.

International Telco Partnerships — strategic licensing partnerships with SK Telecom (SKT) and SoftBank mark the start of the expansion of Ai Pin and Cosmos to regions globally, with more countries and partnerships to be announced soon.

Availability

Ai Pin is available now for all U.S. customers at humane.com . The Ai Pin Bundle includes the Ai Pin, Battery Booster, Charge Pad, USB-C Cable & Adapter + Charge Case & extra Booster. For $24 per month, customers will receive unlimited talk, text and data in the plan, unlimited cloud storage for photos and media, unlimited Ai queries and unrestricted access to Cosmos. Ai Pin comes in three colorway options including Eclipse ($699 bundle) and Lunar and Equinox ($799 bundle). Accessories can be purchased separately including the Humane Ai clip ($49), latch ($39), and nine different shield colors ($29).

About Humane:

Focused on creating a new way for AI to help people be more present in their lives, Humane launched the first wearable Ai computer with the Humane Ai Pin. Founded by Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane developed Ai Pin to bring hardware and software technologies with the power of AI compute to people everywhere. Ai Pin integration partners include Microsoft, OpenAI, TIDAL, and T-Mobile which enable Humane in their mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile AI computing. For more information, please visit: www.humane.com

