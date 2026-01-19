Humanforce Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Cameron Partridge as Chief Growth Officer

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions for frontline workforces, today announced the appointment of Cameron Partridge as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

Cameron Partridge

Cameron's appointment is part of a drive to strengthen Humanforce's senior leadership capability across Australia, the UK, and North America, following several high-level executive hires in recent months. In his role, he will lead the evolution of Humanforce's global brand, mature its commercial operating model and accelerate expansion across key international markets.

Cameron is a globally recognised AI strategy and commercial leader with experience across private-equity-backed companies, high-growth scaleups and Fortune 50 organisations, including nearly a decade operating in the United States. Most recently, Cameron served as CMO of Invisible Technologies, one of North America's fastest-growing AI companies, where he helped accelerate and scale commercial growth and operations, supporting enterprise customers such as DoorDash, Microsoft and AWS. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Macquarie Group, BBDO, and GE.

Cameron said he was drawn to Humanforce by the strength of the executive team, the company's leading position in the HR tech landscape and the strong scalability opportunity.

"Clayton and the senior leadership team are building Humanforce with an ambition and intensity that is rare in mid-market SaaS," Cameron said. "The recent executive appointments signal a disciplined shift toward scale, accountability and global execution. It's the kind of environment where meaningful, sustained growth can be created – not just talked about."

Humanforce powers frontline workforces across healthcare, hospitality, childcare, retail, aged care, venues and major sporting organisations. Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus — organisations operating in high-regulation, high-complexity environments where workforce management is mission-critical.

Humanforce has strengthened its leadership in frontline HCM by expanding its comprehensive, enterprise-ready platform across talent acquisition, engagement and financial wellbeing. This integrated model supports the full employee lifecycle within a single platform designed for scale, compliance and operational complexity.

"As AI reshapes knowledge and desk work, frontline labour is becoming more essential and more complex," Cameron said. "For years, organisations had to choose between fragmented best-in-class tools or broad suites that underdelivered. Humanforce is the first platform to offer both - a full, integrated suite with genuinely best-in-class capability across compliance, scheduling, payroll and workforce intelligence. That's a rare and strong place to be in today's market."

Humanforce CEO Clayton Pyne said Cameron's appointment is a key step in strengthening the company's position as the global leader in frontline HCM.

"Cameron has operated at the sharp edge of AI and modern commercial systems, bringing global experience and real scaling pedigree from high-growth companies," said Clayton Pyne, Chief Executive Officer of Humanforce. "As we enter a new stage of global expansion and sharpen our focus on upmarket opportunities, his leadership will be central to how we shape our commercial engine, strengthen our market position and scale with discipline and speed."

-ends-

About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, all-in-one WFM, HR, Talent, Benefits and Payroll - without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus and more: https://humanforce.com

SOURCE Humanforce