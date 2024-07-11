Hundreds of TVU One Deliver Unmatched Reliability During India's Historic Election Amidst Record Heatwave

News provided by

TVU Networks

11 Jul, 2024, 11:30 CST

Indian media used hundreds of TVU One backpacks to cover the 2024 Indian General Elections.

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the scorching heat of a record-breaking Indian summer, hundreds of TVU One backpacks were the cornerstone of reliable media coverage during the 2024 Indian General Elections. Since May this year, temperatures across the country have repeatedly hit record highs, with some areas even exceeding 50°C. However, these TVU devices stood up to the test and supported major media outlets like NDTV, PTI, TV9, and Times Now during the elections, witnessing an unprecedented voter turnout.

Continue Reading
Hundreds of TVU One Deliver Unmatched Reliability During India’s Historic Election Amidst Record Heatwave
Hundreds of TVU One Deliver Unmatched Reliability During India’s Historic Election Amidst Record Heatwave

Spanning from April 19 to June 1, the election featured over 968 million registered voters, with 642 million casting their votes across seven phases. The results, announced on June 4, marked a pivotal moment in India's political narrative, extensively covered by leading networks using the robust TVU One transmission solution.

Equipped with the advanced Inverse StatMux Plus technology and HEVC video compression, the TVU One units seamlessly aggregated multiple 5G/4G signals even under the most challenging network conditions. This technology ensured continuous, high-quality live feeds from the numerous, densely populated polling stations nationwide

Despite the extreme weather conditions that could incapacitate lesser equipment, the TVU One devices, featuring a durable magnesium-aluminum alloy body and an innovative cooling system, operated flawlessly. Their resilience against heat, humidity, and dust was critical in delivering uninterrupted coverage of this monumental electoral event

The success of the TVU One units during the Indian elections not only underscores the capabilities of the participating media houses but also positions TVU Networks as a key player in global media coverage, with its solutions poised to support numerous upcoming elections around the world. As countries gear up for their electoral processes, TVU's technology continues to empower broadcasters to deliver comprehensive and reliable news to viewers everywhere.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 4,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship, and government. Through the use of AI and automation-driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient workflow. TVU has over 100 Patents, and has been a leader in developing tools to streamline processes.

SOURCE TVU Networks

Also from this source

Hundreds of TVU One Deliver Unmatched Reliability During India's Historic Election Amidst Record Heatwave

Hundreds of TVU One Deliver Unmatched Reliability During India's Historic Election Amidst Record Heatwave

In the scorching heat of a record-breaking Indian summer, hundreds of TVU One backpacks were the cornerstone of reliable media coverage during the...
TVU Networks Showcases Innovative Cloud Ecosystem at BCA 2024 Following a Successful Debut at NAB Las Vegas

TVU Networks Showcases Innovative Cloud Ecosystem at BCA 2024 Following a Successful Debut at NAB Las Vegas

TVU Networks, a global pioneer in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, is proud to announce that their full cloud ecosystem will be on display ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Broadcast Tech

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics