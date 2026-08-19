HungryPanda Celebrates Delivery Riders on International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day with Free Meals, Bubble Tea and Giveaways

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryPanda, the leading Asian food delivery platform, celebrated International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day with a series of appreciation activities across Australia and its global markets, recognising the thousands of delivery riders who connect local restaurants with customers and communities every day.

To mark the occasion, HungryPanda partnered with restaurants and beverage brands across participating cities to offer riders complimentary meals, bubble tea, vouchers and giveaways, giving riders an opportunity to take a break, connect with others and enjoy some of the food and drinks they deliver every day.

"Delivery riders play an essential role in the HungryPanda community and in the everyday experience of our customers and restaurant partners," said Kitty Lu, Global Director of Brand and Public Relations at HungryPanda.

"International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day is an opportunity to say thank you and recognise the commitment and energy riders bring every day. Behind every delivery is a person supporting local restaurants and helping customers access the food they love."

Lu added: "Riders are often the final connection between a local restaurant and a customer discovering a new cuisine or reconnecting with a familiar taste from home. In that sense, they also help connect businesses, cultures and communities."

In Melbourne, HungryPanda hosted its major rider appreciation event outside Zhu Guang Yu Hot Pot, one of the CBD's newest dining destinations. The restaurant prepared 100 specialty drinks and snacks for local delivery riders throughout the day.

"Riders are an important part of the restaurant ecosystem. They help us reach customers beyond our restaurant and bring our food to people across the city," said Lavender Xiao, Group Spokesperson for Zhu Guang Yu Hot Pot.

"We see them coming through our doors every day, in all kinds of weather and during our busiest periods. We were very happy to have the opportunity to turn things around for a day and serve them instead."

The initiative formed part of a wider global celebration across HungryPanda's international operations, with rider appreciation activities and giveaways also taking place in markets including the United Kingdom, United States and Japan.

HungryPanda's rider community represents people from a wide range of cultural, professional and personal backgrounds. For many, delivery work offers flexibility alongside study, family commitments, other employment or personal pursuits, while also helping restaurants extend their reach to customers across their cities.

"Technology has transformed the way people access food and the way restaurants reach their customers, but at the heart of that ecosystem are still people," said Kelu Liu, Founder and CEO of HungryPanda.

"Every order brings together a restaurant, a rider and a customer. As HungryPanda continues to grow globally, we want to create value not only through convenience, but through stronger connections between people, businesses and communities. International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to recognise and thank our riders for the contribution they make every day."

International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day forms part of HungryPanda's ongoing commitment to strengthening its rider, restaurant and customer communities across its global markets.

About HungryPanda

HungryPanda is a leading Asian food delivery platform connecting customers with authentic Asian cuisine, restaurants, groceries and other services in communities around the world. Through its network of restaurant partners and delivery riders, HungryPanda makes it easier for customers to discover and enjoy the flavors they love. For more information visit www.hungrypanda.co.

SOURCE HungryPanda