HungryPanda Welcomes Students Back to School for the 2026 Academic Year

SYDNEY, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students return for the 2026 Back-to-School season, HungryPanda, an Asian food delivery platform serving communities across Australia, continues to support campus life with curated restaurant selections tailored to student communities.

For many students, food is more than just a meal—it is part of daily routine, comfort, and culture. HungryPanda offers regional favourites such as bubble tea, hotpot, dumplings, spring rolls and a broad range of Asian grocery essentials, providing convenient access to the flavours students enjoy.

"Returning to school can be an adjustment, particularly for International students studying away from home," said Kitty Lu, HungryPanda's Director of Public Affairs. "We are proud to support students by offering easy access to familiar cuisines that help make everyday campus life more convenient."

HungryPanda partners with over 45,000 merchants nationwide, connecting students and local communities to a diverse selection of Asian restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty food providers. The platform serves over 3.5 million users across Australia.

In addition to restaurant delivery, HungryPanda supports thousands of local merchants, helping small and medium-sized businesses reach a growing, digitally engaged customer base. As demand for Asian cuisine continues to grow across Australia, the company's expanding network provides broader menu options in major cities and university hubs.

As the academic year begins, HungryPanda remains committed to serving Australia's diverse student population—bringing communities together through everyday food experiences.

