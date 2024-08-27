Huntkey released new 6-in-1 fast charging station F20 in Vietnam

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey launched a new 6-in-1 fast charging station F20 in Vietnam in August. F20 adopts an innovative cat-paw shape design, supports PD 20W fast charging, and is compatible with power sockets of various specifications. Huntkey hopes that the F20 will provide users with a safe and efficient charging experience while also allowing users to feel the beauty and creativity of life. Now, this product is available on Shopee Vietnam.

Unique appearance

Huntkey new 6-in-1 charging station with cute cat paw design

The design of F20 is inspired by the cute paw of cats, and the overall color scheme is gray and white. Compared with the traditional "brick" power strips on the market, it is more lively and interesting. Whether placed in the living room, bedroom or office, F20 allows people to feel the beauty and creativity of life while meeting their charging needs.

Efficient experience

The F20 has a total of 6 sockets, including 3 AC sockets, 2 USB-A sockets, and 1 USB-C socket which supports PD 20W fast charging. The AC socket can support plugs from different countries or regions, such as the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom; the USB slot adopts a gold-plated design to ensure more stable current transmission and longer service life and adapt to the charging needs of different electronic devices in various scenarios. In addition, the socket layout adopts a surround design. The 6 sockets are located on the 4 toes of the cat's paw. Each socket has sufficient space, and the connections do not interfere with each other, avoiding plug conflicts, meeting users' diverse charging needs while solving desktop clutter problem.

Safe and reliable

In terms of wire materials, the wire core and copper bar inside the F20 are made of high-quality copper, which has stronger conductivity, higher safety, and less power loss, meeting high standards of electrical safety and performance requirements; in terms of the outer shell, the F20's outer shell is made of highly flame-retardant PC material, which has excellent flame retardancy, insulation and impact resistance, which greatly improving safety; in terms of the socket, the socket has a safety door design inside to prevent children from accidentally touching the socket and avoid dangerous situations such as electric shock.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey has 29 years of experience in manufacturing power supplies and has cooperated and served the worldwide mainstream mobile phone and laptop manufacturers. Huntkey is a member of International Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and a member of China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Huntkey has 440+ R&D engineers, 300+ sets of world-class software and instruments, 13 professional laboratories, and a 2,000-square-meter industrial design platform. Under strict and efficient requirements, Huntkey continues to design high-quality products with high security, high reliability, and user value-added experience. By 2024, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Leading a low-carbon life with Huntkey.

