HYATT CENTRIC VICTORIA HARBOUR HONG KONG COMPLETES INSTALLATION OF ORCA DIGESTER FOR MORE SUSTAINABLE FOOD WASTE DISPOSAL

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong and ORCA Digesters have joined forces in pursuit of more sustainable and efficient food waste disposal. Located in Hong Kong's historic North Point district, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong is a stylish waterfront hotel known for guest rooms that offer stunning harbour views, exceptional guest experiences, as well as award-winning dining venues. In line with the hotel's commitment to Hyatt's World of Care framework – a global approach to advancing care for the planet, people, and responsible business – Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong has completed the installation of its first ORCA Digester, which will help to dispose of the hotel's food waste in a more sustainable manner.

ORCA Digesters OG25 installed at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

The ORCA is an on-site food waste digester that uses an aerobic digestion process to convert food waste into a liquid that can be safely discharged into the existing plumbing infrastructure within a facility, such as Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong. The food waste added to the ORCA instantly begins breaking down and is fully digested within 24 hours, significantly reducing the amount of waste that needs to be transported to landfills. The ORCA technology comes equipped with scales that track diversion data and calculate sustainability and impact metrics, all of which are automatically reported to and displayed on the ORCA+ online reporting dashboard, which will help Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong better track, analyse, and over time, improve management of its food waste. The ORCA supplements Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong's broader food waste management strategy, which aims to tackle the challenge at source by leveraging food waste tracking technology and data analytics to optimise food purchasing, production, and menu planning processes, as well as minimise the impact of unavoidable food waste by improving disposal methods, donating surplus food, as well as upcycling suitable components.

"Caring for the planet is a natural extension of Hyatt's purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. We are glad to be able to leverage ORCA's unique technology to reduce the amount of food waste we send to landfills, and take another step forward in our commitment to advancing sustainability actions so that our destinations and communities remain vibrant and resilient," said Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong General Manager, Patrick Sin.

"The strategic incorporation of the ORCA technology at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong illustrates the hotel's dedication to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility. We applaud their mission to reduce food waste and are enthusiastic about supporting them in this endeavour," said ORCA Digesters Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Robert Gates.

About Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Located on the Eastern side of Hong Kong Island, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong is a new hub for both business and lifestyle enjoyment. Just steps away from the North Point Ferry Pier, an MTR station and the newly opened Central-Wanchai Bypass (which reduces travel time to the central district to less than 10 minutes), the hotel offers a glimpse of both old and new Hong Kong. The rooftop's outdoor infinity pool, the 24-hour fitness center and the views of Victoria Harbour from your room will make your stay unforgettable.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer.

About ORCA Digesters

ORCA designs, manufactures, and markets the innovative ORCA aerobic digester that allows for rapid breakdown of food waste in institutional and commercial settings. Through a microbial process, food waste is converted into a liquid that is then discharged into the normal plumbing infrastructure. The solution creates meaningful cost savings for customers while diverting food waste from landfills and reducing emissions related to the transportation and breakdown of waste. ORCA offers businesses an innovative and affordable solution for food waste disposal.

