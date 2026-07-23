Hydra X Launches HX Gateway API to Advance Institutional Adoption on the Canton Network

The HX Gateway API supports financial institutions and developers building on Canton, reducing go-to-market timelines by up to 80% and deployment time by 50%.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydra X, a regulated market infrastructure operator for tokenised capital markets, today announced the launch of HX Gateway API, a REST API layer that supports financial institutions and application developers building on the Canton Network without requiring specialised expertise in Daml, Canton's underlying programming language.

The API provides a straightforward integration layer that maps directly to familiar business workflows – onboarding participants, issuing and managing assets, and executing transfers. Now, institutions can go from decision to deployment without needing to build infrastructure from the ground up.

Built on Production Experience on the Canton Network

The HX Gateway API is built on Hydra X's own production experience operating on the Canton Network. The firm has tokenised over US$100 million in assets for institutional clients across multiple regulatory frameworks on Canton through DA Registry – a secure tokenisation solution with regulatory-grade compliance built by Digital Asset, creators of the Canton Network.

That operational depth informed the design of the API, resulting in measurable gains for institutional deployments:

Rapid Go-to-Market: Up to an 80% acceleration in go-to-market timelines.

Up to an 80% acceleration in go-to-market timelines. Faster Path-to-Production: A 50% reduction in deployment time.

A 50% reduction in deployment time. Flexible Integration: Available as a hosted service or as an external deployment for clients with existing validator infrastructure.

"The HX Gateway API was designed to advance institutional adoption on the Canton Network. It is built on the same infrastructure we run in production for regulated clients, and it means that banks, asset managers and exchanges no longer need to treat Canton integration as a specialist engineering project. It is a business decision now, and the timelines reflect that," said Mark Tang, VP of Client Solutions, Hydra X.

A Broader Shift in Tokenised Capital Markets

The launch marks a broader shift in how regulated financial institutions can engage with the Canton Network. As tokenised capital markets around the world move from pilot programmes to production deployments, the ability to integrate quickly and reliably into shared network infrastructure is becoming a competitive differentiator. The HX Gateway API is designed to meet that moment, providing institutional-grade tooling that significantly accelerates the path from deciding to build on the Canton Network to achieving a live deployment.

About Hydra X

Hydra X is a regulated market infrastructure operator for tokenised capital markets, with live deployments across Asia-Pacific. The firm builds and operates the full lifecycle of digital capital market infrastructure, spanning tokenisation, distribution, trading, custody and settlement. Hydra X serves financial institutions seeking to issue, trade and custodise digital assets on regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure.

www.hydrax.io

SOURCE Hydra X