Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, a next-generation leader with global sensibility and connections

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYOSUNG Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho announced his active global business expansion in 2023 with a new brand identity, "Hyosung Innovue." The new brand identity was localized to exercise Chairman Cho's new management policy, "customer obsession management."

The global no.1 position of Hyosung in many material fields such as spandex and tire cord can be attributed to Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon's outstanding foreign language skills and international sensibility basing on overseas networks.

According to the teaching of Hyosung founder Cho Hong-je who said, "you should be proficient in foreign languages enough to make people believe you are an American or Japanese until they hang up the phone," Chairman Cho delved into foreign languages.

Chairman Cho graduated from St. Paul High School in the US and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University and a master's degree in political science from Keio University Law School in Japan. He worked for the energy and crude oil import departments at Mitsubishi in Tokyo, Japan and the corporate sales department at Morgan Stanley.

In the business world, he is also regarded as a next-generation leader with global sensibility, experiences and connections. With the positive assessment in the business world, he was appointed to the vice-president of Korean-Japanese Economic Cooperation in 2014, making his first external appearance following his father who served as the president of the organization.

In 2015, Chairman Cho attended the Korean-Japanese Businessmen Conference, a meeting of major economic figures from Korea and Japan, as a panelist. He gave a presentation, "Future Prospects and Cooperation Strategies for Korea and Japan from the Viewpoint of Future Generation," making suggestions for cooperation in the ICT industry and investment into Korea. Also, Chairman Cho attended the Korean-Japanese Business Round Table(BRT) on March 2023.

SOURCE Hyosung Corporation