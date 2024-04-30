HYPER Corporation Affiliate Fingerlabs Officially Launches 'Begins≠Youth' , a Derivative Drama Based on BTS' 'Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa', Exclusively on Xclusive Today

- 'Begins≠Youth', launched on 'Xclusive', a fandom content distribution platform

- 'Begins≠Youth' dramatizes BTS' 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life' as a series

- 'Xclusive' allows users to own access rights; enables secondary distribution through rental and sales

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerlabs, an affiliate of KOSDAQ-listed HYPER Corporation (065650, formerly Medifron) announced on April 30 that it released its first series 'Begins≠Youth' on the fandom-based content distribution platform 'Xclusive'.

'Begins≠Youth' is a derivative drama co-produced by Chorokbaem Media and HYBE, consisting of 12 episodes based on a storyline inspired by 'Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa' of the K-pop group BTS. 'Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa' is a narrative introduced by BTS through albums and music videos since 2015. 'Begins≠Youth' reinterprets its themes, offering a fresh narrative that explores friendship and growth among seven boys, capturing their struggles and triumphs.

This series portrays the growth stories of seven boys, each with unique challenges. These seven diverse individuals come together, overcoming their scars and pain, ultimately unfolding a narrative of bonding and love through their journey.

Starting at 4 PM(KST) today, the drama series 'Begins≠Youth' will be available for purchase on the Xclusive platform. The users have the option to acquire viewing rights for three distinct episode bundles—Package 1 (Episodes 1-4), Package 2 (Episodes 5-8), Package 3 (Episodes 9-12)—or select individual episodes. The sales will commence today and continue with subsequent releases scheduled for May 7 and May 14. Additionally, purchased viewing rights may be rented or sold to other users within the platform at a later date.

Xclusive, the pioneering platform showcasing 'Begins≠Youth', stands as the world's first to harness Web3.0 technology, revolutionizing the way content is owned and distributed from a consumer-centric perspective. Developed by Fingerlabs, a leading Web3.0 company in Korea, Xclusive departs from traditional, rights-restricted platforms by empowering consumers in content production, ownership, and revenue generation. This innovative model facilitates expanded revenue opportunities, equitable ownership, and promotes a diverse range of content, setting a new standard in digital content consumption.

Xclusive fosters an active and participatory fandom culture by enabling users to own and autonomously distribute access rights for 'Begins≠Youth' through blockchain technology. Fans are empowered to do more than just consume content on Xclusive; they can own, trade, and sell a diverse array of content types related to their favorite artists, including videos, webtoons, music, and novels. This capability extends beyond traditional content consumption, encouraging a more engaged and economically involved fan experience.

Sang-Seok David Lee, CEO of Fingerlabs, expressed enthusiasm about the application of the world's first Web 3.0 distribution model to 'Begins≠Youth', stating, "It is very exciting to implement this groundbreaking distribution method with 'Begins≠Youth'. We aim to lead the next generation of content markets by utilizing powerful domestic IPs, starting with 'Begins≠Youth'."

