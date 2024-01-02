HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND FANTASTIC GOLDEN RAISE RM50,000 TO SUPPORT YAYASAN NUR JAUHAR'S CHARITY MISSION

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLive Entertainment and Fantastic Golden proudly announce the successful raising of RM50,000 in support of Yayasan Nur Jauhar's charitable mission. The funds were garnered through the "A Night of Giving" Charity Gala Dinner, a highlight of the HyperLive Festival Malaysia, held at the esteemed Sabah International Convention Centre.

The primary objective of this charity event was to support Yayasan Nur Jauhar as the official beneficiary by not only raising funds but also increasing awareness about its commendable mission. The gala drew attention to the challenges faced by disadvantaged families and those in need, whom Yayasan Nur Jauhar actively supports.

Distinguished guests at the event included Guest of Honour Yang Amat Berbahagia Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Hajah Norlidah Tan Sri R.M Jasni, The consort of His Excellency Head of State of Sabah, Datuk Haji Al Hambra Tun Juhar, Deputy Speaker of Sabah State Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Yayasan Nur Jauhar, Datin Scarlett Suhaili Sambinding, Datuk Haji Omar Raisul Assalam Syah, Chairman of Perbadanan Baitulmal Negeri Sabah and Datin Hajah Al Hanna Tun Juhar. Other notable personalities included Datuk Dr. Hajah Rosmawati Haji Lasuki JP, CEO of Sabah International Convention Centre and Puan Joanna Datuk Kitingan. The event aimed to unite influential figures, beauty queens, and community leaders to address the pressing needs of the underprivileged and empower the youth to actively participate in charitable endeavors.

The charity gala, hosted by Malaysian singer and presenter Dina Nadzir, featured a stunning fashion show showcasing the latest collections by acclaimed fashion designer Ashniza Saidun, captivating performances by local band Appy Tots and Cosmic Soul and 4Forty, and a traditional dance performance by the talented Sri Gaya Dance Troupe.

Organising Chairman Dr. Sean Wong said, "My inspiration arises from the various challenges I faced in my life - my late father's bankruptcy, the resilience learned during my family's years of poverty, and the compassion gained from caring for my late sister who suffered from severe schizophrenia and depression. In 2015, my wife and I tragically lost our second son, and both of us faced our darkest days. Despite these adversities, we discovered purpose by dedicating ourselves to charitable mission. Blessed with many supportive friends in Sabah, I aspire to contribute to the community here by supporting meaningful charitable causes."

Wong added, "I stand before you as someone deeply committed to the cause. Our mission is about uplifting lives and making a meaningful impact. Each one of you here can contribute, whether through financial support or by spreading awareness. Let us be the catalysts for positive change."

Datuk Haji Al Hambra Tun Juhar shared, "The Yayasan Nur Jauhar was founded in 2012 by His Excellency Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Haji Juhar bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin and his consort, Yang Amat Berbahagia Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Hajah Norlidah binti Tan Sri Datuk R.M. Jasni in the hope of providing aid and assistance to the underprivileged community in Sabah including individuals and charitable organisations in regardless of their background, religion or ethnicity. It was the aspiration of His Excellency Tun and YABhg Toh Puan to improve the quality of life for the disabled, the poverty-stricken, and those without any source of support so that they could become self-sufficient and contribute to the community and the nation's development."

A total of RM50,000 was raised during the charity event, with Organising Chairman Dr. Sean Wong and Mr. Eric Goh, Managing Director of Fantastic Golden, presenting a mockup cheque to the Guest of Honour and the Chairman of Yayasan Nur Jauhar. The event's success was made possible through the generous support of donors and partners including A'Sutra, FTAG Financial Group, Nova Esports, N Hyper Esports, Belive Technology, Sounds Tech Production, Joy Gomez, LYC Group, Digital Philanthropy, King King, and Yisen.

With every contribution, Yayasan Nur Jauhar moves closer to fulfilling its mission of aiding the underprivileged and making a lasting impact on the community.

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment