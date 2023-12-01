HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES MR. RICHARD CHOK AS THE NEWLY APPOINTED MISS GRAND SABAH STATE DIRECTOR FOR 2024

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to elevate the esteemed Miss Grand Malaysia pageant, HyperLive Entertainment, the official license holder, is expanding its horizons by introducing state-level competitions in collaboration with Fantastic Golden and appointed State Directors. The company proudly unveils Mr. Richard Chok as the newly appointed Miss Grand Sabah State Director for the upcoming year, signaling a significant step towards empowering more women across Malaysia.

Mr. Chok, a dynamic and passionate local entrepreneur, is poised to lead Miss Grand Sabah into a new era of elegance, empowerment, and positive impact within the pageant community. His appointment reflects a commitment to not only celebrate outer beauty but also grace and purpose, aligning seamlessly with the core values of Miss Grand Malaysia.

Bringing a wealth of experience and dedication to the role, Mr. Richard Chok envisions a pageant environment where contestants are not only recognized for their beauty but also for their advocacy and commitment to positive change. The pageant will continue to serve as a platform for women to express individuality, showcase talents, and champion meaningful causes.

In his statement, Mr. Chok shared, "Preparations are already underway for the upcoming Miss Grand Sabah competition. Contestants can expect an empowering and enriching experience as they compete for the prestigious title. Stay tuned for more updates." Mr. Richard Chok is set to officially assume his role starting December.

HyperLive Entertainment aims to foster an environment that goes beyond traditional beauty pageants. The focus will be on empowering contestants, promoting individuality, and amplifying voices that advocate for positive change.

The Miss Grand Malaysia 2023 Grand Finals, held as part of the HyperLive Festival Malaysia, made history as the first-ever pageant on the opulent Genting Dream cruise ship in August 2023. The event garnered extensive publicity and social media attention, reaching over a million views, bringing immense value to sponsors and supporting partners.

Crowned Miss Grand Malaysia 2023, Kash Bhullar, illuminated the stage with her radiant beauty, showcased exceptional talents, and exhibited unwavering determination at the Miss Grand International 2023, which took place in Vietnam last October. Her outstanding performance garnered widespread acclaim and praise from supporters worldwide.

Miss Grand International (MGI) stands as a pinnacle of creativity and entertainment, elevating the global beauty pageant industry to unprecedented heights. Renowned as a leader in the international beauty pageant arena, MGI has successfully expanded its branding worldwide. Recognized for its exceptional growth, MGI has amassed a substantial and increasing following on social media, solidifying its status as the fastest-growing beauty pageant.

MGI is distinguished for delivering unparalleled grand experiences across the globe. Going beyond the conventional boundaries of beauty pageants, this prestigious international beauty pageant is devoted to championing causes against conflicts and violence, fostering a world of peace and understanding.

Dr. Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting local talents and businesses. He said, "In line with our strategic expansion initiatives in Malaysia, designed to bolster trade and tourism, we are committed to investing resources in talent development. This encompasses various domains, including beauty queens, performing artistes, esports players and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Leveraging our robust network of celebrities and influencers spanning the region, our unique HyperLive platforms aim to facilitate regional growth for companies and establish enduring career paths for local talents."

The Miss Grand Malaysia 2024 Grand Coronation Night is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur in June 2024. Kash Bhullar will crown her successor, who will represent Malaysia in the international finals held in Yangon, Myanmar, in October 2024.

For inquiries regarding supporting partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, or participation as contestants, please contact [email protected]. Stay updated on registration and audition details by following the official Instagram account: @hyperlive.tv.

About HyperLive Entertainment

HyperLive Entertainment is a tech-enabled creative media company specializing in the production and distribution of interactive, entertaining media content to create brand value and digital intellectual properties. HyperLive Entertainment owns HyperLive.tv, a licensed niche television platform that combines music, entertainment and lifestyle events with highly interactive features that make for an exclusive and engaging viewing experience. HyperLive Entertainment is the official license holder of Miss Grand Malaysia.

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment