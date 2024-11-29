HyperStrong and NW Forge Partnership to Bring Advanced Energy Storage Solutions to Asia

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong, the Chinese leader in energy storage system integration, and NW, the French leader in electricity storage, have signed an agreement to jointly develop and operate JBox® and IECharge® products and solutions, along with associated services, in Asia.

The joint venture, based in Singapore and named NW Storm HyperStrong Asia, aims to deploy and operate distributed electricity storage units (JBox®) and high-power charging stations (IECharge®). The company will operate across the entire Asian continent, excluding South Korea and Japan.

This strategic partnership leverages the complementary expertise of both companies. HyperStrong, a leader in China for the integration of battery energy storage systems, possesses strong industrial know-how, with a cumulative installed capacity of over 20GWh, and extensive expertise in battery energy storage system integration. Its established presence in Asia and its deployment agility makes it the ideal partner for NW's expansion into this new region.

NW is a leading player in electricity storage with 1GWh in operation across France, Finland, and Texas. It is also active in the electric mobility sector with 140 high-power charging stations in France and has a significant presence in the electricity markets.

Since September 2023, the two companies have been cooperating to expand energy storage products internationally. This new partnership is fully aligned with the strategic goals of both signatories.

Dr. Jianhui Zhang, Founder and CEO of HyperStrong, said: "Partnering with NW is an important step forward in our commitment in global clean energy transition. The new joint venture is the continuation of the successful partnership between two parties, with particular emphasis to expedite the deployment of cutting-edge, resilient energy storage technologies in Asian market."

"We are excited to take this next step with our partner HyperStrong, which will allow us to combine technological innovation with industrial development to create competitive flexibility services in Asia, supporting the energy transition for all," said Jean-Christophe Kerdelhué, Founder and CEO of NW, who added, "We are proud to export French expertise to Asia."

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a leading energy storage system integrator and service provider. Founded in 2011, with 13 years of R&D and experience garnered through more than 300 projects and over 20GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of energy storage products as well as one-stop solutions for the utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, HyperStrong has been ranked among the top three BESS integrators in terms of global capacity installed in 2023. In 2024, HyperStrong has been ranked in the BloombergNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 list for three consecutive quarters. For three consecutive years, the Electric Energy Storage Alliance (EESA) has ranked HyperStrong as the top BESS player by shipment volume in the Chinese market.

For more information: www.hyperstrong.com.

SOURCE Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.