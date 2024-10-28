HyperStrong Drives APAC Market Expansion with Major Partnerships and Industry Recognition at All-Energy Australia 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong, a global leader in energy storage solutions, marked a series of important achievements at the All-Energy Australia 2024 exhibition in Melbourne. Presenting its cutting-edge energy storage technologies and solutions, HyperStrong announced several strategic collaborations with key Australian partners, underscoring the company's continued commitment to expanding in the APAC region.

During the exhibition, HyperStrong signed a major agreement with Australian energy group Tesseract, establishing a long-term partnership focused on large-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage projects. This collaboration, which is the first following the opening of HyperStrong's new APAC headquarters in Sydney, will target nearly 1GWh of energy storage projects to support Australia's clean energy transition.

Further solidifying its commitment to the Australian market, HyperStrong also entered into strategic cooperation with local energy management system (EMS) companies AZZO and PowerSync. These partnerships will enhance HyperStrong's integration within the local energy ecosystem, advancing energy management solutions and supporting local project deployment efforts to meet the region's growing energy demands.

In addition to its collaborations, HyperStrong achieved a significant product milestone with its 5MWh ESS product certification, which successfully earned assessment report from TÜV Rheinland, verifying compliance with Australia's stringent AS/NZS standards, including AS/NZS 3000, AS/NZS 5139, AS/NZS 3008.1 and AS 2067. This recognition reflects the industry's confidence in the safety, reliability, and quality of HyperStrong's ESS offerings.

Dr. Guang Yang, CTO of HyperStrong, contributed to the All-Energy Australia conference with a keynote titled "Data and AI Drive Next Generation of BESS to Maximize Value for Customers." Dr. Yang highlighted HyperStrong's pioneering efforts in AI and data analytics to elevate the performance, efficiency, and value of energy storage systems.

At the exhibition, HyperStrong showcased its flagship products, including HyperBlock III the 5MWh ESS designed for utility-scale energy storage, HyperCube II the liquid-cooling outdoor cabinet tailored for C&I applications, and HyperCube Pro, an integrated charging and storage unit for EV infrastructure. These solutions captured the attention of attending professionals, affirming HyperStrong's commitment to advancing global energy transitions.

Further demonstrating its leadership, HyperStrong was once again ranked on BloombergNEF's Tier 1 list of energy storage providers, marking the third consecutive quarter the company has earned this recognition this year. This accolade highlights HyperStrong's continued excellence in product performance, technological innovation, and international market expansion, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global energy storage market.

With long-term partnerships established with multiple Australian companies, HyperStrong is set to continue its steady APAC market expansion, delivering innovative and advanced energy storage solutions for the region's future.

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a leading energy storage system integrator and service provider. Founded in 2011, with 13 years of R&D and experience garnered through more than 300 projects and over 20GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of energy storage products as well as one-stop solutions for the utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to S&P Global, HyperStrong is ranked one of the top 5 energy storage system integrators worldwide in terms of project scale as of July 2023. In 2024, HyperStrong has been ranked in the BloombergNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 list for three consecutive quarters. For three consecutive years, the Electric Energy Storage Alliance (EESA) has ranked HyperStrong as the top ESS player by shipment volume in the Chinese market.

For more information, please visit company website: www.hyperstrong.com or connect with us via LinkedIn: HyperStrong

