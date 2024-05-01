Hypertherm Associates Launches the Powermax45 SYNC

Leading the market with the next generation Powermax system

HANOVER, N.H., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based, leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, today announced the launch of the newest member of the Powermax SYNC family: the Powermax45 SYNC plasma cutter.

Engineered to meet the diverse needs of metalworkers seeking the most reliable and versatile system available for gouging, cutting and marking applications, the Powermax45 SYNC delivers the best return on investment. With unmatched cutting power compared to higher-amperage competitors and the patented single-piece Powermax cartridge providing up to five times longer consumable life than the competition, Powermax45 SYNC decreases operating costs.

"We are very pleased to bring the Powermax45 SYNC to the line of the industry's most reliable plasma cutters available. Our customers will find that the new plasma cutter will outlast and outperform just like its predecessor," stated Jeff Hluchyj, Powermax product manager.

Key Business Benefits of the Powermax45 SYNC:

Ease-of-use –dramatically reduces training time with the single-piece cartridge.

–dramatically reduces training time with the single-piece cartridge. Profitability –decreases operating costs–up to five times longer consumable life compared to competitors.

–decreases operating costs–up to five times longer consumable life compared to competitors. Cut Quality–reduces secondary operations and improves cut quality over consumable life for better part-to-part consistency.

The Powermax45 SYNC's features make it the clear choice for ease of use, versatility, and reliability.

Easy to use:

Patented single-piece cartridge eliminates operator error and simplifies operations.

Advanced torch communication for automated setup improves cut quality.

Easy to set up for mechanized usage with optional CNC interface and FastConnect torch connection.

Versatility:

Offers greater cutting power than higher amperage competitors.

Expands application capabilities with a wide variety of specialty cartridges and torches.

Can cut and mark using the same FineCut cartridge.

Industry-leading reliability:

Powermax plasma cutters are known to last 10+ years, minimizing maintenance and downtime.

SmartSYNC torches are engineered for rugged industrial environments.

Each Powermax component is tested to perform reliably in demanding conditions.

Designed and built to outperform and outlast anything else in its class, the Powermax SYNC is the best investment customers can make in their business.

Don't miss out on the live Powermax45 SYNC launch event on June 6th! This event will be in English, and you can request a version to be sent to you in your preferred language on the registration page.

Register here.

About Hypertherm Associates:

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com.

