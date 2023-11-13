Hypertherm Associates partners with Daihen Corporation to showcase their plasma robotic cutting system at the International Robot Exhibition 2023 in Japan, November 29 through December 2, 2023.

HANOVER, N.H., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertherm Associates and their partner, Daihen Corporation will participate in the upcoming International Robot Exhibition 2023 in Japan, one of the world's largest robot exhibitions. The theme of the International Robot Exhibition 2023 is "Sustainable Societies Through Robotics," featuring solutions that support sustainable development goals through the coexistence and cooperation of humans and robots. During the event, state of the art robots and robot-related technology like AI, ICT, and component technology will all be on display.

Visit Hypertherm at iREX 2023 to witness the new robotic plasma solutions.

Daihen Corporation will exhibit its market leading robotic plasma cutting solution in Hall East 6, Booth E6-11. Show visitors will have an opportunity to experience a wide range of high-quality plasma plate cutting solutions for a variety of applications. This new Daihen system is equipped with dedicated commands - AS commands that set cutting parameters and conduct piercing sequences automatically, making it easy to use and to maximize consumable life. Additionally, because of the height-sensor capability that maintains height between torch and workpiece, the system produces high-quality cuts.

For those interested in coming to the show, Hypertherm Associates will send out free admission tickets to visitors who register with them before the show. An invitation card will be mailed to the registered address in Japan. Visitors who bring their invitation card to meet the Hypertherm Associates team at Daihen's booth, will receive an appreciation gift.

To register and receive your invitation card, please send an email to [email protected]

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com.

