HYPTEC HT, AION's Luxury Electric SUV, Officially Launched in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AION Indonesia has introduced the HYPTEC HT, a luxurious and intelligent electric SUV under the HYPTEC brand. Specifically designed for the Indonesian market, which values comfort and sophistication, the Premium and Ultra variants of the HYPTEC HT were unveiled at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, with prices starting at IDR 685 million.

AION Indonesia CEO, Andry Ciu, stated, "Today, AION Indonesia officially launches the HYPTEC brand, offering high-end electric vehicles for Indonesian consumers seeking luxury, comfort, advanced technology, and top-notch performance. HYPTEC epitomizes superior taste and innovation, as demonstrated by various models, including the HYPTEC HT."

The increasing awareness among Indonesians about the importance of smart, high-tech, and environmentally friendly driving has driven the introduction of the HYPTEC HT to the market. Featuring the Advanced Electrification Platform (AEP), the HYPTEC HT delivers an exceptional driving experience with sensational handling.

The HYPTEC HT boasts a range of intelligent technological features, a spacious interior, advanced safety systems, and ultimate comfort through its four cutting-edge features designed to maximize your driving experience:

Excellent Design: This electric SUV combines art and technology with its iconic Gull Wing doors. The luxurious and modern Diamond-Cut Headlights and the minimalist yet elegant Horizon Skyline Taillight design enhance its overall aesthetic. Available in seven exterior colors (Orange Sunset, Maroon Velvet, White Pearl, Black Abyss, Grey Stone, Fashion Purple, Silver Bullet), the HYPTEC HT offers a captivating and prestigious visual appeal.

Excellent Space: With a length of 4,935 mm, the HYPTEC HT provides ample and adjustable space. A maximum wheelbase of 2,935 mm offers a spacious interior, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers. The rear seats can recline up to 143 degrees, offering first-class comfort. The 1,857 L trunk space provides exceptional convenience for passengers on long journeys.

Excellent Agility: Powered by a 250kW electric motor equivalent to 335 HP and 430 Nm of torque, the HYPTEC HT delivers responsive acceleration and high energy efficiency, reaching 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. Despite its length, the design and maneuverability allow for U-turns even in confined spaces, demonstrating excellent handling and turning radius.

Excellent Energy: With an 83 kWh battery capacity, the HYPTEC HT offers a driving range of over 600 km on a full charge. A quick 15-minute charge provides a range of up to 400 km.

The HYPTEC HT comes with a lifetime warranty on battery and motor components for the first 1,000 customers and an 8-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty. "Today's launch includes pre-booking and attractive offers for attendees at GIIAS 2024. We are confident that the HYPTEC HT, with its intelligent features, spacious interior, and superior comfort, will become the ultimate solution for luxurious and elegant electric driving. It meets the demand for high-quality electric vehicles and paves the way towards a smart, safe, and sustainable future," concluded Andry Ciu.

About HYPTEC

HYPTEC is a premium brand under AION Indonesia, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology innovation in the electric vehicle industry. Committed to sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and luxurious, innovative design, HYPTEC establishes itself as a leader in modern automotive.

Founded on principles of excellence and forward-thinking, HYPTEC integrates the latest innovations with comprehensive features and technology, ensuring a seamless and extraordinary driving experience. Each HYPTEC vehicle is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering luxurious comfort, superior performance, and a responsible environmental footprint.

HYPTEC's mission is to revolutionize the driving experience, presenting vehicles that are not just modes of transportation but also expressions of personal style, luxury, and technological sophistication. We are determined to lead the change in the electric vehicle industry, setting new standards and paving the way toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

